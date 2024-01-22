



This Lincolnshire property is truly what dreams are made of – whether you have Olympic ambitions or simply want a luxurious equestrian setup.

Spa House comprises a seven-bedroom house, two further cottages and 60 acres of paddocks. Situated just eight miles north of Stamford, it’s a stone’s throw away from excellent local schools.

Home to Burghley Horse Trials, Stamford is a prime location for eventing fans. The town’s mainline station connects you to Cambridge, Birmingham New Street and Stansted Airport. You can pick up a direct service to London just 14 miles away at Peterborough and arrive at Kings Cross Station in less than an hour.

Truesdale Equestrian Centre is just down the road at only three-and-a-half miles away, with a programme of clinics and competitions to explore. Meanwhile, with easy access to the A1, you’re just 35 minutes (30 miles) from Arena UK in Grantham.

Nearby Oakham is home to a top equine hospital. It’s just 17-and-a-half miles away should you need it.

There’s prime hunting on your doorstep with the Cottesmore and Belvoir hunts. Additionally, a day at the races is just 45 minutes away in nearby Huntingdon (32 miles).

The property is marketed with Fine & Country and is available to offers in the region of £2.5m. Let’s take a look around…

This expansive equestrian property has views of your very own lake to the front of the main farmhouse.

The main house offers six reception rooms, a self-contained one-bedroom annexe and a separate two-bedroom cottage. There’s also three-bedroom accommodation for grooms.

You’re spoilt for choice with two arenas. Pick from a 20x60m floodlit outdoor school and a gel sand indoor of Olympic proportions. The arena also houses 16 loose boxes, a tack room, solarium and washroom. There’s also two viewing platforms to park your friends and family while you train.

It comes complete with an extensive first-floor office suite overlooking the arena, so you can fulfil your ultimate work-from-home goals.

If you haven’t housed enough horsepower in your stables, there’s always the two garage blocks with secure covered parking for 11 cars.

There’s ample room for your equine friends with 60 acres of paddocks and two field shelters.

The main house opens with an entrance hall. An 1840s bathing house forms part of the main property and is built over a natural spring. Even before the bathing house was built, the spring drew people to the site from far and wide – including King George III in the 18th Century. Today, the historic spring is accessible via a borehole and currently supplies the whole of the property.

The ultra-modern kitchen/diner looks out over the garden and makes entertaining a breeze. There is underfloor heating too.

The main reception room’s features wood panelling and is a nod to Spa House’s past.

