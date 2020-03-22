Fancy a move? Check out this three-storey house with indoor arena and eight acres, all for £1.2m

Heath Hill Farm offers a stunning equestrian set-up in the village of Sheriffhales, near Shifnal in Shropshire and an attractive four-bedroom semi-detached main house, with a price tag of £1.2m. The “sought-after” village of Sheriffhales dates back to the Domesday Book.

Sitting next to the three-storey property is a courtyard of buildings, including stabling for six horses, plus a tackroom, timber-framed pony stables and a Dutch barn, providing useful dry storage.

However, the pièce de résistance of this set-up for horse lovers is the 20x40m indoor sand arena, with Martin Collins surface – so you can get out and ride whatever the British weather decides to do.

Heath Hill Farm enjoys “outstanding” views of the surrounding countryside and is set in approximately eight acres. For those looking to get out and about on their horses, Valley View Equestrian Centre is 11.6 miles away and Telford Equestrian Centre is 6.4miles.

Inside the main house, there is a kitchen and dining area, lounge and a garden room – from which the sunny days can be enjoyed. The main entrance to the property is via large wooden gates, which leads to ample parking on gravel in front of the courtyard.

Part of the courtyard includes grooms’ accommodation in the form of a two-bedroom property, with an open-plan kitchen/sitting room area. Both bedrooms are en-suite and are on the first floor with a large, galleried landing. Adjoining this accommodation, there is a useful office building.

Estate agent Halls describe the estate as “a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial equestrian property with significant potential for a variety of residential and commercial uses and potential redevelopment – subject to statutory consents.”

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.