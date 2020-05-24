Fancy owning a five-bedroom barn conversion with stables, outdoor arena and six acres?

The Old Stud Farm is a substantial brick-barn conversion in the village of Easton in Suffolk. The property is set within six acres and comes with a two-bedroom annexe and enviable equestrian facilities.

If you can fork out the £1.2m price tag, you will be treated to a stable yard with four boxes, a tackroom, haystore and feedroom. There is also a 20x40m outdoor school with a sand and rubber surface as well as paddocks.

The town of Newmarket, the headquarters of British horseracing, is around a one-hour drive and there you will find some of the best equine vets in the country, training facilities and two racecourses.

The five-bedroom home, on the market with agent Jackson-Stops, has been built in an “H” shape and was converted around the turn of the millennium. The barn overlooks the garden and surrounding meadows, and there is a large, natural pond overhung with willow trees.

Inside, the kitchen/breakfast room has a vaulted ceiling and full-width windows, overlooking the courtyard garden with meadow and woodland views beyond. The part-vaulted “Long Room” includes a wood burner, perfect for cosy afternoons in after riding.

The staircase leads to a galleried first-floor landing. Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts wonderful views and enjoys an en-suite bathroom.

The “south wing” provides two ground floor bedrooms, a sitting room or study, plus a large utility room and bathroom.

The annexe flat is attached to the main building, but has its own access and courtyard. It is a single-story building and includes a large kitchen/breakfast room, a sitting room and utility room, plus two bedrooms and a bathroom. It is currently rented on a holiday-let basis.

