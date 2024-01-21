New intermediate rulings for 2024 announced by Horse of the Year Show





The showing world has cautiously welcomed news of the new format for the 2024 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) intermediate show riding type qualifiers and final, although many remain unconvinced that it is ideal for competitors and the intermediate type.

In 2023, large (158cm) and small (153cm) intermediate show riding types were judged together in one final at HOYS. However, the qualifying system involved small and large classes being judged separately, and the section champion awarded the HOYS ticket.

The revised structure will mean large and small height sections will run as one mixed class, in qualifiers and at the HOYS final. There will be 19 qualifying opportunities throughout the UK, the winner of each class going to the HOYS final.

The general consensus appears to be that the format is improved this year, but still not ideal for the show riding type.

Adam Winbourne has produced intermediates at top level for several years. He believes the format will have an impact on owners, riders and professional yards, as well as the show riding type in general.

“In the past, some owners have run both a small and a large show riding type for their child or jockey, and the rule change will mean they are likely to have just one, impacting producers as well as registration numbers,” Adam said. “Also, although the qualifications in 2023 were initially dominated by small types, many people agreed that the large types generally overshadowed the smalls at the HOYS final, which was apparent in the final placings.

“I believe it would be more beneficial to run the classes in their original formats, but ensure qualifiers are more evenly distributed throughout the UK. Perhaps if there were only 10 qualifications per large and small show riding type class, we can ensure that only the crème de la crème of animals are presented for the championship final?”

HOYS organisers Grandstand said the decision was made following feedback from this year. A spokesman said: “Following the changes in 2023 it is evident that the class has performed stronger in the season, with the average number of entries in the intermediate show riding type classes doubling compared to 2022. The final at this year’s event welcomed a superb range of animals from both height sections as they contested the class to be crowned the intermediate show riding type of the year 2023.

“As a business, data analysis is carried out throughout the year and HOYS must adapt to protect the showing championships that are so important to the event and the competitors. In addition, meetings with the relevant showing societies are taking place so together we continue to ensure that the transition for intermediate riders into the horse classes is of paramount importance.”

You may also be interested to read…

Smiles for miles: 27 joyous competitors who were in the winnings at the BSPS Heritage championships New intermediate championship for those affected by HOYS changes 2024 Royal International Horse Show judges announced

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.