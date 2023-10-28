{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The highly-anticipated 2023 BSPS Heritage championships took place at Arena UK (14–15 October) and competition was hot across all the classes, from the novice sections to the qualifiers for the London International Horse Show in December. Those riders who took the top spots over the weekend were delighted, and H&H’s official photographer captured some of those joyous moments.

    Here are 27 jolly riders and their lovely native ponies who reigned at the 2023 BSPS Heritage championships…

    Winners from the 2023 BSPS Heritage championships:

    1. Nipna Invictus

    The Dales gelding secures the junior championship title for the third time in his partnership with Caitlin Hamilton before lifting the supreme of show accolade.

    2. Menai Georgie Boy

    Sarah Parker pilots Leah May’s Welsh section C stallion, a runner-up at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the beginning of the month, to his first London ticket. 

    3. Ellister Islay Spruce

    Molly Mercer bags her first trip to the Big Smoke riding Julie Barton’s multi-garlanded Highland stallion. 

    4. Burley Burberry

    After finishing second at HOYS earlier this month, Georgia Love’s New Forest stallion clinches his place at London International. 

    5. Lantau Supernova

    Jodie Haywood and her own Welsh section C stallion ensure they will return to London after qualifying for the second time together.

    6. Willmont Braveheart

    Antonia Mitchell’s Fell gelding and Emma Burrow, 2022 HOYS winners, are third in their semi-final, qualifying for London. 

    7. Langrigg Thomas

    Brooke Harvey’s reigning HOYS Dales pony of the year and Emma Hodge finish second in the large breeds semi-final en route to their first London pass as a combination. 

    8. Cadlanvalley Masterclass

    Libby Grota and the five-year-old Welsh section B stallion not only book a London place but are crowned 2023 BSPS Heritage championships novice supreme.

    9. Amilas Clicquot

    Evie Walker clinches the novice mini working hunter tricolour after finishing second in the cradle stakes class.

    10. Rothvale First Edition

    Jemimah Harper Chambers takes the restricted mini championship riding Clare Jubb’s winning lead rein Dartmoor contender. 

    11. Invernin Paddy

    The home-produced Connemara scores the 2024 Royal International (RIHS) Pretty Polly qualifier with Lucy Heygate in the saddle.

    12. Griseburn Major

    Joe Watson bags a second London place in two days, this time riding his own and Rob McIvor’s Dales stallion. 

    13. Coppinshill Commemoration

    The 2023 RIHS mini M&M champion steps up with Harlow White to land a first London International qualification.

     14. Delami Bravado

    The reigning HOYS M&M working hunter pony of the year and his jockey Ollie Rowlands continue their run as they stand open worker champions.

    15. Gems Malt Whiskey

    April Gilmartin’s 2023 Royal Highland hero tops the Welsh section C breed qualifier. 

    16. Ravenstone Fudge II

    The New Forest London class is won by the grey gelding and his owner Stephanie Turner.

    17. Briar Puzzle

    Alexia Lilley and her home-produced Shetland triumph in the mini supreme.

    18. Kaybrook Midnight Comet

    Ellena Thomas’ own stallion captures top honours in the Welsh section D London qualifier. 

    19. Menai George

    Hannah Turnock is London bound on her own Welsh section C stallion.

    20. Rookery Bold As Brass

    Jessica Talbot is the rider to beat over the weekend as she secures three London qualifications, including with Fiamma Sutton’s Welsh section A stallion. 

    21. Larnleighs Dictator

    Aimee Devane gets a catch ride on Nicki Oldershaw-Glenn’s home-bred stallion to qualify for London. 

    22. Linksbury Royal Celebration

    Sam Roberts and Sophie Garner’s Welsh section B stallion lead the London breed line-up. 

    23. Brynrodyn Danielle

    Siwan Ward’s palomino mare and Victoria Neachell, runners up at HOYS a few weeks ago, trot to victory in the mini RIHS championship.

    24. Thistledown El Toro

    Kashia Bhogal and Sharn Linney’s Welsh section A stallion net a first-ever London place. 

    25. Abergavenny Boneddiges

    Beth Simons is third in the Welsh section D semi-final to qualify on this London debutante.

    26. Carrock Comet

    Leading the Dales London qualifier is Sarah Field aboard Abigail Allen’s six-year-old. 

    27. Maesymor Cindy

    Another combination off to London is Alice Barr and her own and mother Debbie Barr’s Welsh section D mare. 

