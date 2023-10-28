



The highly-anticipated 2023 BSPS Heritage championships took place at Arena UK (14–15 October) and competition was hot across all the classes, from the novice sections to the qualifiers for the London International Horse Show in December. Those riders who took the top spots over the weekend were delighted, and H&H’s official photographer captured some of those joyous moments.

Here are 27 jolly riders and their lovely native ponies who reigned at the 2023 BSPS Heritage championships…

Winners from the 2023 BSPS Heritage championships:

1. Nipna Invictus

The Dales gelding secures the junior championship title for the third time in his partnership with Caitlin Hamilton before lifting the supreme of show accolade.

2. Menai Georgie Boy

Sarah Parker pilots Leah May’s Welsh section C stallion, a runner-up at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the beginning of the month, to his first London ticket.

3. Ellister Islay Spruce

Molly Mercer bags her first trip to the Big Smoke riding Julie Barton’s multi-garlanded Highland stallion.

4. Burley Burberry

After finishing second at HOYS earlier this month, Georgia Love’s New Forest stallion clinches his place at London International.

5. Lantau Supernova

Jodie Haywood and her own Welsh section C stallion ensure they will return to London after qualifying for the second time together.

6. Willmont Braveheart

Antonia Mitchell’s Fell gelding and Emma Burrow, 2022 HOYS winners, are third in their semi-final, qualifying for London.

7. Langrigg Thomas

Brooke Harvey’s reigning HOYS Dales pony of the year and Emma Hodge finish second in the large breeds semi-final en route to their first London pass as a combination.

8. Cadlanvalley Masterclass

Libby Grota and the five-year-old Welsh section B stallion not only book a London place but are crowned 2023 BSPS Heritage championships novice supreme.

9. Amilas Clicquot

Evie Walker clinches the novice mini working hunter tricolour after finishing second in the cradle stakes class.

10. Rothvale First Edition

Jemimah Harper Chambers takes the restricted mini championship riding Clare Jubb’s winning lead rein Dartmoor contender.

11. Invernin Paddy

The home-produced Connemara scores the 2024 Royal International (RIHS) Pretty Polly qualifier with Lucy Heygate in the saddle.

12. Griseburn Major

Joe Watson bags a second London place in two days, this time riding his own and Rob McIvor’s Dales stallion.

13. Coppinshill Commemoration

The 2023 RIHS mini M&M champion steps up with Harlow White to land a first London International qualification.

14. Delami Bravado

The reigning HOYS M&M working hunter pony of the year and his jockey Ollie Rowlands continue their run as they stand open worker champions.

15. Gems Malt Whiskey

April Gilmartin’s 2023 Royal Highland hero tops the Welsh section C breed qualifier.

16. Ravenstone Fudge II

The New Forest London class is won by the grey gelding and his owner Stephanie Turner.

17. Briar Puzzle

Alexia Lilley and her home-produced Shetland triumph in the mini supreme.

18. Kaybrook Midnight Comet

Ellena Thomas’ own stallion captures top honours in the Welsh section D London qualifier.

19. Menai George

Hannah Turnock is London bound on her own Welsh section C stallion.

20. Rookery Bold As Brass

Jessica Talbot is the rider to beat over the weekend as she secures three London qualifications, including with Fiamma Sutton’s Welsh section A stallion.

21. Larnleighs Dictator

Aimee Devane gets a catch ride on Nicki Oldershaw-Glenn’s home-bred stallion to qualify for London.

22. Linksbury Royal Celebration

Sam Roberts and Sophie Garner’s Welsh section B stallion lead the London breed line-up.

23. Brynrodyn Danielle

Siwan Ward’s palomino mare and Victoria Neachell, runners up at HOYS a few weeks ago, trot to victory in the mini RIHS championship.

24. Thistledown El Toro

Kashia Bhogal and Sharn Linney’s Welsh section A stallion net a first-ever London place.

25. Abergavenny Boneddiges

Beth Simons is third in the Welsh section D semi-final to qualify on this London debutante.

26. Carrock Comet

Leading the Dales London qualifier is Sarah Field aboard Abigail Allen’s six-year-old.

27. Maesymor Cindy

Another combination off to London is Alice Barr and her own and mother Debbie Barr’s Welsh section D mare.

