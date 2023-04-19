



The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) has announced plans for a new BSPS intermediate championship to be held at the society’s summer championship show.

The Andrews Family BSPS intermediate young rider of the year supreme championship has been introduced in response to the news that Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) will amalgamate the large and small intermediate show riding type finals into one standalone championship at the 2023 final. The aim is to give intermediate jockeys an additional championship to aim for.

The BSPS intermediate young rider of the year supreme championship is open to combinations who qualify by winning an intermediate show riding type or show hunter type class at the BSPS winter championships, Royal Windsor, The Royal International and the BSPS summer championships. If the winner has already qualified, the ticket will pass to the second-placed combination.

The overall champion will win £500 and the highest placed small show riding type, large show riding type and show hunter type will win each win £100.

“We are very fortunate to have found a sponsor for this new championship, which has been introduced to support those members who were given the HOYS news at short notice,” BSPS chairman Paul Cook told H&H.

“The championship will focus on rider showmanship as well as the quality and conformation of the horses. Intermediate classes should ultimately prepare riders for horse classes and this championship will hopefully tick all those boxes. As it will be hard to qualify for, there will be an elite group of animals presented for judging, similar to the major championships.

“This new championship forms part of the society’s ongoing work to introduce new initiatives, including the revamped Burghley event pony final and the breeding awards. We must keep being creative and inventive to move with the times.”

