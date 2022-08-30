Glitz and glamour: 28 winners from the 2022 BSPS summer championships





Competitors and their ponies graced Arena UK to contend the 2022 BSPS summer championships (23-27 August) and competition was as hot as ever.

Both seasoned rides with form and new faces just commencing their careers reigned, but which champion was your favourite?

Check out these winners from the 2022 BSPS summer championships.

1. Derw Dream Boy

The lead-rein show pony and Milly Knipe land the Philip Judge overall supreme of show title, led by James Knipe.

2. Just Murphy II

Jessica Walby is in the saddle of Isobel Hall’s champions of champions victor.

3. Briarhill Buddy Bolden

Bridget Edmondson’s novice intermediate show hunter captures the intermediate supreme with Harriet Dennison.

4. Landslow Melody Maker

Lola Bass and her gelding jumps the only clear in the Desert Orchid 143cm worker division en route to the championship and supreme worker title.

5. Nipna Mighty Oak

Leah May’s new ride is crowned Heritage supreme.

6. Priestwood Roc Star

Sarah Newbould leads Tracey Brady’s show hunter pony to the Binks Family champion of champions supreme with Tracey’s grandson Grayson Brady Brooke at the helm.

7. Hillview Lad

Steven Kerby is Heritage worker supreme with his mother Karen’s 12-year-old Connemara.

8. Islyn Arafa Don

The mini supreme worker accolade goes to Frankie Summers and her mother Helen Summers’ grey gelding.

9. Springwater Tactician

Craig Elenor leads Finlay Clay and Heather Clay’s Dartmoor to Simply The Best and mini Heritage championships.

10. Towergate First Impression

Tabitha Hughes rides the Welsh section A to win the Grange Bank Stud award.

11. Parkbourne Bucaneer

Mila Konechny and the Dartmoor pony secure the Tiny Tots supreme sash.

12. Merrycorner Mister Bui

Zara Brookes and her three-time Royal International (RIHS) champion lift the HOYS show hunter pony accolade.

13. Carnsdale Wise Guy

James Read pilots Charlotte Read’s show hunter type to the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) intermediate tri-colour.

14. Thurstonhouse Sundance

Heidi Cooper steers the 17-year-old gelding to the supreme mini rider crown.

15. Landemann Bird Of Paradise

Helen Davies’ winning 138cm takes the HOYS show pony championship under Cate Kerr.

16. Daiquiri

The intermediate show hunter is reserve novice champion and she also secures the Ronnie Marmont trophy.

17. Romanno Spot of Distinction

Charlotte Caulfield rides the former BSPS winter supreme novice champion to the John Peel show hunter pony of the year supreme.

18. Gryngallt Page Too

The new annual Robert Oliver showman’s award goes to Harry Edwards-Brady, 12, and his home-produced show hunter pony.

19. Stanley Grange Gilt Edge

The 148cm contender, another home-produced pony, is crowned Legend Blue Riband supreme with Annabel Drake.

20. Absolutely Classic

Amelia Lockhart enjoys her lap of honour aboard Caron Scudamore’s eight-year-old, who took the newly-launched Breeders’ Challenge.

21. Wilderness Early Bird

Reserve for the Breeders’ Challenge is the Donaldson family’s double RIHS supreme winner Wilderness Early Bird, who is ridden by Mia Donaldson.

22. Woodview Ianthe

The 16-year-old first ridden pony and Millie Binks triumph in the Blue Riband mini finale, for owner Jane Bennison.

23. Noble Peppermint

Elsie Lynch shines with the champion of champions mini victor.

24. Thistledown Vodka Soda

Mia-Bella Long, five, heads the Area Best of the Best finale, with producer Sharn Linney.

25. Griseburn Lester

Aimee Devane and the Dales gelding take the large breeds Heritage championship, bagging a London qualification in the process.

26. Drummersdale Black Diamond

The Fell pony, who is owned by Prue Relland, tops the HOYS junior championship with Charlotte Tuck.

27. Rhencullen Popcorn

Jemima Jewson, 10, and her mother Natasha’s first ridden campaigner scoop the Pretty Polly supreme title.

28. Westown Wild Fire

Sarah Weston’s Dartmoor stallion is on the London bus after winning the small breeds championship qualifier with Sarah Parker.

