



The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships is one of the key fixtures in the showing calendar, including for top show production duo Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott, who spoke to H&H showing editor Alex Robinson on episode 116 of the Horse & Hound podcast.

Handily placed after the Royal International (RIHS) and a few weeks before Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the popular show is the ideal event to gear up for the end of season finale in October.

Craig and Sara will be heading to Arena UK to compete at the show, which is held from the 23 – 27 August, with a team of 11 ponies, and they have the championship show to thank for more than just the show ring memories.

“We met for the first time nine years ago in the bar at the BSPS championships,” said Sara. “They have a very good after show party. We got talking and the rest is history.”

Both Sara and Craig have been long-time supporters of the show.

“I first went to the championships when it was held at Peterborough; I went with my best friend who produced,” said Sara. “I’ve been every year since it’s been held at Arena UK.” Craig added: “I mainly showed in-hand horses before we met, but I did go to the champs when I was working for Jerome Harforth.”

“When I met Craig he only had one pony at the show for the week; I think life has changed for him a bit,” laughed Sara.

This year Craig and Sara will be as busy as ever.

“We love Arena UK as there are plenty of surfaces to work the ponies on and you can park anywhere and you’re still close to the rings and stables,” said Sara. “The indoor arena is amazing, too. Ultimately, we’re wanting to trot down the centre line, irrespective of the venue. That’s the ultimate aim, as well as winning a flowery sash.

“In years gone by, we’d often go for the social side of the show, but now we’re working a lot harder as we have more ponies on. We’ve seen it from both sides. We want to do well at the RIHS and the BSPS championships before HOYS. It’s the run you want for the ponies. It’s a great show for novices, too; they’ll do two days and go home as it’s a long week. It’s also perfect for your second year ponies and their riders, as they’re constantly learning.”

Craig and Sara will travel to the show on Monday and will return home on Sunday night.

“We’ll swap some novices during the week and will have a transporter coming and going,” explained Sara. “We have 11 ponies going, but will have nine on site at any one time. No pony competes everyday and each will have a day off to hack and graze. Everybody wants to attend so it’s a busy show for us.”

When asked what classes the pair will have their sights set on this year, they both confirm: “Any championship which involves winning a flowery sash!”

