‘Discarded’ stallions found running loose and other things the horse world is talking about





1. ‘Discarded’ stallions found running loose by main road

The Lluest Horse and Pony Trust has taken in four stallions who were running loose for two weeks by the A48 between Pyle and Margam. The charity said the horses were “a danger to themselves and to the users of the road”. The group, who have been named after Lord of the Rings characters Frodo, Baggins, Gandalf and Samwise, will all have veterinary and farriery care, and will be gelded and prepared for rehoming when they are ready. “Following exhaustive efforts to locate their owner, nobody stepped forward to claim them. All four were found to be entire males and none were microchipped,” said a Lluest Horse and Pony Trust spokesman.

2. Prize-winning horse dies suddenly at World Cup Final

Chromatic BF, the ride of US showjumper Jill Humphrey, has died suddenly aged 13. Jill and Chromatic BF came third in the second round of competition at the World Cup Final yesterday evening (18 April). An FEI spokesman said the gelding returned to the stables after competition and later unexpectedly collapsed. “He was immediately attended to by the US Equestrian veterinary staff and FEI veterinarians but was unable to be resuscitated,” said the spokesman. Chromatic BF’s owner-breeder Katharine Branscomb said, “what I hope people will take away from this freak accident and great tragedy is that it was a night of tears – tears of joy and tears of loss. If I would ask anything of those of you that knew or celebrated him, let’s remember him for how he lived and not for how he died.”

3. Investigation after 500 horses found dead

Australian authorities are investigating after more than 500 horses have been found “slaughtered” at a property in New South Wales. A Wagga Wagga City Council spokesman said: “Council was supported by New South Wales Police in investigating reports that horses had been butchered at the property and their carcasses left in a dry creek bed.” The investigation is ongoing.

