



This spacious home has plenty of room for a growing family, plus great facilities for horses and humans alike. Both the house and equestrian facilities are in good order enabling the new owners to move in with little or no work required. So could it be your dream property?

It is just outside the village of Woodgate, which is two-and-a-half miles from Dereham in mid-Norfolk, 13 miles south of Fakenham and 19 miles from the city of Norwich.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include Forest Edge Arena (18 miles), Squirrel Wood (23 miles), Kimblewick (four miles) and Weston EC (10 miles).

Hunting in the Norfolk area is with West Norfolk Hunt or the Waveney & Norfolk Harriers, or if you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 16.

Fancy a spot of cross-country training during the summer months? Head over to Blackwater Farm, which is just a 15 minute drive from the front door.

Do you need an equine vet in case of emergencies? Get in touch with Fakenham Farm & Equine Vets (15 miles).

Don’t forget to check out the calendars of both Fakenham Racecourse (12 miles) and the Norfolk Showground (10 miles).

This home is on the market for offers over £1m and is being offered for sale by the experts at Fine & Country. Let’s take a look around…

In the grounds there is a stable block in a U-shaped configuration containing five individual stables plus tack and feed rooms.

There is also a Charles Britton outdoor arena, and a main paddock enclosed by post and rail fencing, which can be divided into smaller areas via three gated entrances. The land is a total of six acres.

Not far from the house there is a swimming pool with a retractable frame enabling its use all year round.

Inside the house and downstairs, there is plenty of living space including a living room, games room, kitchen/diner, utility room and a garden room with internal access to a large triple garage.

This property has four bedrooms – two with en-suites – plus a family bathroom and an office on the first floor.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.