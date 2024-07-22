



If you’ve got a couple of horses and fancy coastal living out in the sticks with grazing in abundance, this is the property for you.

Duckthorpe Grange is in the village of Marshchapel, Lincolnshire. It’s five miles from Donna Nook, a beach home to a seal colony. Much of the Lincolnshire coastline is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and thus requires a permit to ride on. However, permit-free beach riding can be enjoyed at Mablethorpe beach (28 minutes) subject to the time of day and year.

The property is 19 minutes from the Georgian market town of Louth, 27 minutes from Grimsby and just over an hour from Lincoln. The Humber Bridge is 43 minutes away.

While there’s no arena at the property, hire one locally at Reay Equestrian (20 minutes).

Local affiliated and unaffiliated competition venues include LRAC (24 minutes), Caistor EC (36 minutes), Willow Banks EC (36 minutes) and Black Cat EC (37 minutes).

Go cross-country schooling at Field Farm EC (50 minutes).

If you fancy a day’s hunting, head out with the South Wold or Brocklesby.

Racing fans can enjoy a day out at Market Rasen (38 minutes) or Beverley (1 hour 12 minutes).

Duckthorpe Grange is on the market with Rural Scene for a guide price of £649,500. Let’s take a look around…

The property has five acres in all, which encompasses the garden and five paddocks.

The first paddock sits directly behind the outbuildings and has a water supply and is enclosed by a hedge, which provides natural shade and shelter. It leads to paddock two, which in turn leads to additional, level grazing land split into three further paddocks with electric fencing. The vendor had originally planned to put an arena in the lowermost paddock – this is still doable subject to the relevant permissions.

The house, a barn conversion, opens onto a courtyard which houses the outbuildings. These include a brick barn with two stabes, power and lighting, an attached tack room and store, and a workshop/barn with a toilet and shower room, though the shower is not currently connected. The stable pictured can also be accessed within the barn.

Inside the property, the farmhouse style kitchen leads on one side to a utility and on the other to a large garden room that serves as a dining and reception space.

There is also a further reception room, snug and games room/study.

Bedroom four is on the ground floor with three more upstairs, each with an en-suite shower room.

Would you move here?

You may also be interested in…

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now.