



This detached bungalow sits in just under five acres with a large garage, stables, hay barn, arena and paddock grazing, all in an accessible rural location, making it an ideal equestrian home for a small family.

Mulberry Farm is near the village of Horseway in Cambridgeshire. The nearby town of Chatteris (two miles) has a good range of facilities, while Huntingdon (17 miles), March (eight miles) and Ely (12 miles) all have mainline rail services.

The equestrian centres of College of West Anglia at Milton (19 miles), Fenning Farm (19 miles), Forest Edge Arena (30 miles), Ely Eventing Centre (15 miles) and Keysoe International (33 miles) are all within easy reach.

When the hunting season returns, head out with either the Fitzwilliam or the Cambridgeshire.

There is a racecourse 20 miles away at Huntingdon.

Sign up to BSPS Area 17 or NPS Areas 13 for a range of local showing shows and qualifiers held throughout the season in the region.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, Mulberry Farm is on the market with a guide price of £699,995. Let’s take a look around…

A long driveway leads from the road up past the house to a generous parking area, then on to the equestrian facilities. There are three stables, all with automatic drinkers.

There is also a tack/feed room, a hay barn and a 60x20m arena with LED lighting, plastic granule surface and post and rail fencing.

The grazing land sits either side of the driveway and is divided into paddocks with post and rail and electric fencing. It is mainly level pasture. The land covers just under five acres.

The lawned gardens are mainly at the front of the house with a variety of mature trees and shrubs, plus a large pond. There is also a patio area for outside entertaining, a raised vegetable bed and two greenhouses.

The detached bungalow is a two/three-bedroom property with double-glazing and oil-fired central heating.

A stable-style door opens into the utility room, which has a tiled floor and plumbing for a washing machine. This leads on to the kitchen, which is fitted with a range of base and wall units with work surfaces, sink with mixer tap, integral electric oven and hob with extractor over, space for a fridge freezer, space for a dishwasher and quarry tiled flooring.

Off the kitchen is a sun room with a door to the outside, laminate flooring and windows to three aspects, which overlooks the front gardens and paddock land beyond.

Also off the kitchen is the bathroom, which has an electric shower, bath, wash hand basin, toilet and tiled flooring.

An inner hallway gives access to the three bedrooms, all of which have laminate flooring, and a lounge/dining room, which has a solid fuel burner set on a tiled hearth, laminate flooring, large windows to one side letting in lots of light, and double doors to the rear garden.

