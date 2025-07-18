



This is an exceptional Scots baronial castle completely refurbished to a high standard, with lovely equestrian facilities to boot.

Ormiston Castle is just outside of Edinburgh, within easy reach of the city and its attractions. Excursions north to the Scottish Highlands are made simple via nearby The Queensferry Crossing, or west with quick access to the M8. Travel further afield is also convenient, with Edinburgh’s very well-connected airport only a short drive away. Kirknewton Railway Station is an easy 0.7 mile walk away.

Local equestrian centres include the Scottish National Equestrian Centre (20 minutes), Champfleurie Equestrian Centre (25 minutes), Netherton Equestrian (one hour) and Inchcoonans Equestrian (one hour).

Central Equine Vets (11 miles) is 20 minutes from the front door.

Ormiston Castle is on the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £3.8m. Let’s take a look around…

This castle sits within 15 acres and includes several post and rail paddocks and five stables, which have been recently constructed. The rest of the land is woodlands, with a waterfall and stream.

The long driveway arrives at a gated entrance with security intercom set behind a bridge and opens onto a substantial turning circle with fountain fronting the house, with extensive parking to the side.

The gardens feature level lawns, box hedging, border flowerbeds and extensive patio areas. There is also a hard tennis court.

The Gogar Burn runs through the grounds, with its Grade C-Listed bridge believed to be designed by the artist Alexander Naysmith.

Ormiston Castle dates from 1851, designed in a Scots Baronial style by David Bryce and built for Archibald Wilkie of Ormiston. Over three years the house has been totally refurbished back to the brick, with new plumbing and electrical systems including light fittings throughout.

The ground floor has five reception rooms, all restored back to their original features with modern facilities. These include two drawing rooms, with original light oak herringbone parquet floor, antique original fireplaces with marble surrounds, lovely cornicing and ceiling roses.

The dining room has part panelled walls and Victorian ostrich wallpaper, crystal wall lights and chandeliers. There are Harris Tweed window seats in two bay windows too.

A Clive Christian kitchen features a large central island with breakfast bar, two floor to ceiling handmade dressers, a gas-fired four-oven Aga and a range of high end appliances. An adjacent Butler’s pantry has solid granite work tops, antique original Belfast sink with copper fittings, heated Parque flooring, NEFF appliances and an antique crystal chandelier.

For entertainment, there is a purpose built 1930s Art Deco style cinema with Sistine Chapel design ceiling, star constellation fibre optics and fully fitted surround sound. Along with a traditional Highland-style pub on the lower level, with access on to the patio.

A turned staircase leads to the galleried first-floor landing, with a contemporary chandelier. The first floor includes the principal bedroom suite consisting of a private sitting room, dressing room, bedroom with views of the paddocks and an en-suite hand-built marble tiled bathroom. The additional four bedrooms all have newly refurbished bathrooms with Italian Heritage suites and floor to ceiling Italian marble tiles; along with brand new feature radiators throughout and carpeted lit turrets.

Throughout the property underfloor heating has been installed as part of the refurbishment, along with a new heating system. The property also now has a state of the art Loxone smart home management system allowing the curation of lighting, multi media, heating, energy saving and security.

