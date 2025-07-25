



Hunton Manor is a striking Grade II*-Listed country home overlooking its own parkland with equestrian facilities and a super leisure complex.

Architecturally imposing, this property is in an elevated position with southerly views over its gardens and parkland, and down the valley towards the River Dever. It sits within a conservation area and is on the edge of the South Downs National Park, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Hampshire.

Nearby Sutton Scotney provides for everyday needs, while historic Winchester offers more extensive shopping and cultural opportunities. The town of Stockbridge, which is under nine miles away, has a wide Georgian high street and an abundance of independent shops, delis, pubs, restaurants, and cafés.

The nearby M3 provides good links to London, the M25 and Heathrow Airport, and the M27 for the south coast. Train services from Micheldever station take about an hour into London.

Want to go training and competing? There’s plenty of choice where local equestrian centres are concerned. Nearby are Quob Stables EC (17 miles) and Bow Lake EC (13miles), plus Wood Farm Equestrian (15 miles) and Sparsholt EC (nine miles).

If you like a day at the races, your closest racecourse is Newbury (21 miles), while if you love hunting, head out with either the Hursley Hambledon, Hampshire or Vine & Craven.

Got a veterinary emergency? Stable Close Equine Practice is six miles away if you need their services.

Hunton Manor is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £14m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include 11 stables, an all-weather arena, tack room and paddocks, with this property sitting in 17.7 acres.

The house sits above its formal landscaped gardens featuring ancient Wellingtonia and other specimen trees plus a fountain, with a haha separating it from the parkland. Terraced lawns include an ornamental cherry walk, rose garden, and large stone terrace in front of the pool house. A further stone terrace wraps around two sides of the house.

To the rear is a less formal garden. A large lawn leads to a trellised summerhouse, while a path through a copse leads round to an enclosed vegetable garden and large greenhouse.

There is also an indoor swimming pool and spa complex with Jacuzzi and bar, plus an outdoor tennis court.

Tucked away behind a wall are the gardeners’ sheds and a brick-built, temperature-controlled wine store, plus a bridge playing room.

First visible from a driveway that sweeps round to front of the house, Hunton Manor showcases Georgian architecture at its finest.

Inside are tall ceilings, large 12- and 15-pane sash windows, and square, light-filled rooms. Oak-panelled rooms, detailed cornicing, ancient oak floors, and lovely fireplaces all feature too.

The reception hall has fully painted, wood-panelled walls with a fireplace at either end. The blue sitting room, just off the reception hall, overlooks the front garden and fountain.

At the other end of the reception hall is a dual-aspect dining room, also overlooking the front of the house, with a marble fireplace. Opposite the front door is a rear hall housing the main staircase and door to the rear garden. The study lies just off, with fully panelled walls and a carved oak fireplace with a green marble hearth.

A circular inner hall, also off the reception hall, is flooded with natural light from a 10-pane glass cupola. Below is a cantilevered spiral staircase to a circular galleried landing.

There is a library/sitting room, with three 12-pane sash windows, one forming the top of a door that opens to the rear garden. There is also a drawing room with a built-in drinks cupboard with a copper sink and an ice-maker. The drawing room has huge sash windows overlooking the gardens to the south and east, all with wooden shutters.

A corridor from the back hall leads down to the kitchen, which has a four-door AGA, painted wood wall and floor units with a stainless steel sink and a separate vegetable sink. A large island houses an electric hob and oven and benched seating surrounds a table in the breakfast area. Directly off is a pantry, flower room, and cloakroom. A small lobby leads out to the garden.

Upstairs there are 10 bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus two dressing rooms.

In addition to the manor house, there is a two-bedroom cottage, a one-bedroom cottage, a thatched barn, plus two offices and a meeting room with an adjoining two-bedroom flat.

