A chocolate box thatched cottage with stables, paddocks and an international-sized arena





This idyllic Devon home has an enviably large arena, a tidy yard and plenty of paddocks and land to enjoy.

Jerwoods is a four-bed property set just outside the village of Culmstock in the Devon AONB of Blackdown Hills. It’s a 20-minute drive from Cullumpton, and junction 27 of the M5 is 10 minutes from the door. Tiverton Parkway station (14 minutes) is on the London Paddington line and Exeter International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Head to Downe Farm (21 miles) for superb facility hire, including cross country.

Other local equestrian centres include Pontispool Equine (14 miles), Upton Pyne (25 miles), Bicton Arena (27 miles) and Kings Sedgemoor (35 miles).

Enjoy a day at the races at Taunton (13 miles). If hunting’s your thing, head out with the East Devon, Taunton Vale Harriers and Taunton Vale.

Western Counties is a stone’s throw away at just less than a mile from the front door.

Jerwoods is on the market with Knight Frank for a guide price of £1.495m. Let’s take a closer look…

Jerwoods is set in 12.6 acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks. As well as a large garden, partially walled, there is also an arboretum and orchard to the rear. Beyond is an area of native, broadleaf woodland. Alongside the house lies the stone-built studio, currently serving as a home office.

The equestrian facilities sit separately from the house. They comprise a concrete stable yard with a block of four stables, plus storage and connected washing facilities. Beyond are seven paddocks, all equipped with water troughs. Two of them have field shelters with concrete bases.

There’s an international-sized all-weather arena with mirrors, too.

The house dates back to the 16th Century. Built from plastered cob and with a Devon reed thatch, it has been carefully updated over the centuries. Nevertheless, it retains original period features, such as a plant and mutin wall between the sitting room and snug, Tudor arched doorways, exposed roof timbers and the inglenook fireplace in the sitting room.

The ground floor has a traditional three-room layout with a through-passage hallway. The kitchen/diner, the largest room, has a brick floor, a central island, an AGA as well as a range of built-in electric appliances.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The principal has an ensuite bathroom, while the remaining three share a family bathroom.

