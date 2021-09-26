‘He is as tough as old boots’: Ros Canter reflects on her European Eventing Championships showjumping performance





Ros Canter was the first rider to go for the British team in the European Eventing Championships showjumping in Avenches, Switzerland earlier this morning (26 September). Riding her own and Caroline Moore’s 16-year-old Allstar B, Ros jumped a foot-perfect clear round.

“He was very good – a little bit of atmosphere is great for him so probably having not quite so many people here this morning didn’t play quite in our favour, but actually he got going when he got in there and he’s a pro and he knows what he’s doing,” Ros said after her round.

“Allstar B feels great – he is as tough as old boots. He’s a big, slow moving creature but God, he just comes out time and time again and feels fine.”

Ros then went on to explain her thoughts on the European Eventing Championships showjumping course.

“I think the course is very jumpable – it’s not the biggest we’ve seen, it’s not the most technical we’ve seen either, and there are some very nice distances. Sometimes when you’re on the last day, actually having to make a few more decisions and not be quite so level, although it appears harder, can spark the horses’ interest a bit more, so it will be interesting to see.

“It’s not a massively exciting course for us to ride or for the horses to jump, so it could just come down to nerves a little bit – it could make it exciting because it could come down to a bit of pressure because actually I think a lot of those good horses should and will jump clear rounds.”

Ros was one of the first competitors to jump this morning after having two run-outs on the cross-country yesterday. The other five British squad members all lie in the top 10 and jump in this afternoon’s session, for the top 25 riders.

View all the results and times from the European Championships.

