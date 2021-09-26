Will Britain win European eventing gold? Here’s the showjumping course that stands in their way…





The European Eventing Championships showjumping action gets underway this morning (26 September) at 10am (BST), and it is set to be a nail-biting conclusion to the competition. Here, we take a walk around the European Eventing Championships showjumping course to check out the fences that stand in-between horses, riders and glory.

The British team are in gold medal position after yesterday’s cross-country action, with Britain’s Nicola Wilson also sat in individual gold medal position. It is very tight at the top too, with just four penalties separating the top seven combinations, so wait and see if the European Eventing Championships showjumping course proves to be influential…

Fence one

Fence two

Fence three

Fence four

Fence five

Fence six A

Fence six B (one stride from fence six A)

Fence six C (two strides from fence six B)

Fence seven

Fence eight

Fence nine A

Fence nine B (one stride from fence nine A)

Fence 10

Fence 11

Fence 12

Approximate European Eventing Championships showjumping times

Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin (team), individual first overnight: 2.48pm local time (1.48pm British time)

Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent (team), individual fourth overnight: 2.42pm local time (1.42pm British time)

Sarah Bullimore and Corouet (individual), individual fifth overnight: 2.40pm local time (1.40pm British time)

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats (team), individual seventh overnight: 2.36pm local time (1.36pm British time)

Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around (individual), individual 10th overnight: 2.30pm local time (1.30pm British time)

Ros Canter and Allstar B (team), individual 55th overnight: 11.06am local time (10.06am British time)

View all the results and times from the European Championships.

