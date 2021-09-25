What time on Sunday do the Brits jump for medals at the European Eventing Championships?





With today’s cross-country action over, the European Eventing Championships showjumping times can now be approximately worked out.

The final trot-up takes place at 9am local time (8am British time).

The showjumping takes place in reverse order, by individual placing.

The first session of showjumping starts at 11am local time (10am British time). The second session, which is likely to be for the top 25, takes place at 2pm local time (1pm British time).

Based on their cross-country finishing positions, assuming all the horses pass the final trot-up, these will be the approximate European Eventing Championships showjumping times for the British pairs.

The exact time each competitor jumps will depend on whether all the horses pass the trot-up, whether there is any change to the number of horses jumping in the final session and how long each round takes. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Approximate European Eventing Championships showjumping times

Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin (team), individual first overnight: 2.48pm local time (1.48pm British time)

Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent (team), individual fourth overnight: 2.42pm local time (1.42pm British time)

Sarah Bullimore and Corouet (individual), individual fifth overnight: 2.40pm local time (1.40pm British time)

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats (team), individual seventh overnight: 2.36pm local time (1.36pm British time)

Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around (individual), individual 10th overnight: 2.30pm local time (1.30pm British time)

Ros Canter and Allstar B (team), individual 55th overnight: 11.06am local time (10.06am British time)

View all the results and times from the European Championships.

You might also be interested in:

Britain on target for double gold after stunning cross-country display at eventing Europeans Ros Canter on her European Championships run-outs: ‘I think he was weary – and demoralised’ ‘It’s best not to get involved with the reins’: Padraig McCarthy seals Ireland’s hike up the leaderboard with speedy Leonidas II How to watch the European Eventing Championships live *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.