Reigning European champion injured, farrier who attacked horse with hammer loses appeal, and more things the horse world is talking about





Reigning champions out of Europeans

European showjumping champions DSP Chakaria and Andre Thieme will not defend their title as the mare has sustained a “slight injury”. The pair claimed individual gold and helped Germany to team silver at the 2021 Europeans. They had been due to compete on the German side at the 2023 championships next week (29 August to 3 September). Andre said the withdrawal is “purely a precautionary measure”.

Farrier involved in hammer attack loses appeal

A farrier who hit a horse nine times with a hammer in a “barbaric attack” has lost his appeal against his sentence. H&H reported in March that Scott Manson, 34, had been sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court, having pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. Manson, of Whitecross Cottages, Bridstow, Ross on Wye, was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence and a 10-year animal ban, including working with animals. He appealed his sentence, specifically the all-animal disqualification, and this was dismissed by Gloucester Crown Court on 18 August.

‘Most exciting team since Valegro’

Carl Hester looks ahead to next month’s European Dressage Championships (dates) in his exclusive H&H column this week. “This year’s team of Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry, Gareth Hughes and myself gel very well as we’ve been in this situation together before. If we’re all on form, I predict this could be one of the most exciting teams since the Valegro days,” says Carl. “Gareth’s record is full of top-10 placings and he’s a cool rider with great technique, Charlotte was second in Aachen recently with Imhotep, Lottie of course is the reigning world champion and Fame and I haven’t scored under 75%.”

