Pippa Funnell on form, pony strides and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Luhmühlen Horse Trials

Germany’s five-star is under way, with Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton heading the CCI5* dressage on a score of 23.1 going into the second day of competition. They are joined in the top three by overnight second Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, and Laura Collett and Dacapo in third. This afternoon features top names including world champion Yasmin Ingham, on Rehy DJ, Tim Price and Happy Boy, Oliver Townend and Swallow Springs, and Laura’s second ride, Tokyo team gold medallist London 52. H&H’s on-site reporter will be bringing you all the action from the weekend.

2. Pony distances

Combination distances in pony showjumping have come under discussion, with questions raised about whether small ponies should be asked to jump doubles on distances set for bigger ponies and horses. Parents have shared their concerns, particularly around the safety element of 138cm ponies struggling. Course-designer Mark McGowan said in Pony Club there can be “no reason to ask ponies which are sometimes barely 128cm or 138cm, to negotiate a double built to solely accommodate horses”. The Pony Club altered distances for the grand prix at its Spring Festival at Morris Equestrian, to positive feedback, and the organisation has confirmed that adjusting distances is part of its 2024 rules discussions.

3. Class Affair’s autumn plans

Zara Tindall has confirmed she plans to aim Class Affair at Burghley Horse Trials (2-3 September), following the pair’s third place in the Bramham CCI4*-S last week. The top place was the pair’s first run since the Kentucky Three-Day Event where they were 15th, and Bramham was only Class Affair’s third run of the season.“He’s got so much scope and so hopefully we can do a few more runs before Burghley – we just need to try and figure out what they’re going to be,” said Zara.

