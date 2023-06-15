‘Sooner or later the ponies will say no’: debate over set distances in pony showjumping





Combination distances in pony showjumping have come under the spotlight, with calls to alter distances based on pony heights.

Questions have been raised about whether small ponies should be asked to jump doubles on distances set for bigger ponies and horses. In Pony Club, where horses and ponies compete together, courses are built on horse distances, and in British Showjumping (BS), pony open classes are set on 148cm distances – but there are height-specific classes, with set distances.

Laura Lane told H&H that when her daughter Lexi competed in Pony Club on 128cms, ponies could make up combination distances “quite nicely”, but when she moved on to 138cms, Laura noticed striding was an “issue” .

“You would see 138cms going through doubles on two-and-a-half strides, and it wasn’t right. Sooner or later the ponies will say no and that doesn’t do anyone any favours,” she said.

Laura said others shared her concerns, and she spoke to the Pony Club about altering distances for different heights of ponies. Following this, at the Pony Club Spring Festival at Morris Equestrian in April the striding was altered for the 1.10m grand prix, which featured horses and ponies. Laura’s daughter won on her 138cm, but she said she would not have entered had the distances not been changed as she has safety concerns. For this reason she only jumps height-specific classes in BS.

Caroline Timmins told H&H that when her daughter Sophie competed on 138cms she turned down the opportunity for her to ride on a Pony Club team as the course was built on horse distances.

“There’s a safety element; you see ponies try to go on the correct stride and it’s not really there and they tip over the second part. It doesn’t happen very often, but it has happened,” said Caroline.

Mark McGowan, senior national BS and FEI level three course-designer, wrote to BS and Pony Club about distances. He said that at Pony Club competitions that there can be “no reason to ask ponies which are sometimes barely 128cm or 138cm, to negotiate a double built to solely accommodate horses”. He said altering distances ensures ponies and riders are “developed correctly, but most importantly safely”.

“Ponies should not have to ‘cope’. It really frustrates me when I see little kids having to gallop through doubles because they’re on a 128cm and the double is on two strides and three feet longer. It’s not safe,” Mark told H&H.

Mark, who led the course-designing team at the Pony Club Spring Festival, said altering the distances was a “major step forward”, and took minimal time.

“I’d like this brought in across the board at Pony Club and BS. You want to educate kids to ride nicely through combinations. Distances should be what they are – they shouldn’t be asked to jump doubles that are too long for them.”

Pony Club CEO Marcus Capel told H&H the showjumping committee had “a robust discussion” on rules, including adjusting distances in open classes. He said there is another meeting this month to plan 2024 rules, adding that the Pony Club is in regular discussion with BS and seeks to be “as consistent as possible” across the sports.

“For clarity, showjumping under current rules is not unsafe. However, we always seek to improve where we can and are focused on horse welfare,” he said.

“As a training organisation, we also seek to educate members to ride according to conditions and be able to shorten and lengthen strides as needed. This is a skill we want riders to learn as they will not always make the perfect approach to a jump and need to be thinking riders, able to adjust appropriately.”

BS CEO Iain Graham told H&H that in second rounds and finals, such as British novice and discovery, combinations are adjusted according to pony height.

“When we get to the higher levels, sections are split into 128cm, 138cm, and 148cm. At the lower levels, combination distances are not adjusted,” he said.

