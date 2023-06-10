Not a one trick pony: meet the show ring champion turning his hoof to Pony Club games





A Connemara pony who has competed at top level in the show ring for numerous years is shining in his new role as a Pony Club pony.

Heather Carey’s Walstead Guinness and 11-year-old Harry Clark were recently spotted turning their attention to the world of Pony Club mounted games.

Harry’s mother, Vanessa Clark, bought Guinness in 2016 and she enjoyed many victories with him, including qualifying him for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and London Olympia, before selling him to Heather in 2020. Guinness, also champion at the BSPS championships during his career, has returned to the Clark family on loan.

“We are so lucky to have him back,” says Heather, who also noted that the versatile gelding has been to HOYS as a junior ride. “He arrived back in February and while it’s a very new partnership, Harry and Guinness are getting on so well. I always thought they’d make a lovely combination, but at the time [of selling] I thought he was too good to just be our fun at home pony.”

Walstead Guinness’s show ring experience ensures he fares well on the Pony Club circuit.

“Harry has done some dressage with him, too, but he does absolutely everything so well, and with a smile on his face,” said Vanessa. “Harry has come off a Dartmoor pony and a Connie is a big step up, but Guinness always has his ears pricked and he gives 100%. He’s such a happy and safe pony.”

“Guinness’s forte is halt to canter, which means he’s ideal for games as he can just set off from a stand still.”

Harry is a Blankney branch of the Pony Club member.

“Guinness does the bending, flag race, ride and lead and the sack race, and he seems to enjoy them all,” Harry explains. “He’s such an easy pony, and he goes into games like he does anything else. At home we do a lot of hacking and I’m looking forward to getting him out to a show soon, too. He’s a brilliant pony.”

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.