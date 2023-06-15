‘She was our queen’: Farewell to Welsh mare who was champion at HOYS and reserve at Olympia





The prolific Welsh section D mare Drumacre Lloer Solo who took the mountain and moorland (M&M) ridden championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2008 has been put down aged 25.

Owned by Charlene Richardson, Drumacre Lloer Solo — who was known as Anthea at home — was one of the most consistent natives on the circuit after she began her ridden career aged seven.

Anthea was bred by Chris Patrick and Robin Avery, by Llanarth Solo out of Botvyle April Moon. She was bought by Charlene’s parents when she was a two-year-old.

“She took a long time to come together and we didn’t show her for a good while as she wasn’t mature until she was about six or seven,” said Charlene, who produced Anthea from home for the duration of her career. “While she was quirky and liked everything doing her own way, we just clicked together. I was the only one who could ever ride her. She was our Queen of the yard, and she was always treated like one.”

In her first season, Anthea qualified for HOYS, being placed at the final. She also went to London Olympia three times, finishing best of breed on each appearance. During her career she won at Lincolnshire Show, where she was also champion, Royal Cornwall and Royal Norfolk. She also stood M&M champion at the Ponies UK championships.

In 2008, she was crowned Welsh section D of the year at HOYS before going onto scoop the overall M&M championship title. She then finished best of breed for the third time, and reserve supreme, at London Olympia before being retired from the ring.

“HOYS was a dream come true, but as Anthea was a diva, I never expected it,” Charlene explained. “I didn’t like to work her in ahead of a class as she could wind herself up, but on the day she went amazingly well. I couldn’t believe it when they called my number out. In the evening performance she was unbelievable. I remember the moment we won like it was yesterday. All my family and friends, including Chris and Robin, were there to watch us.”

Anthea produced six foals, registered under Charlene’s Bankview prefix.

“On her day she was a complete showgirl,” Charlene added. “She was simply the best; the best mum, the best show horse and more than anything, my best friend. We have her son at home who we hope will be out in ridden ranks soon. She didn’t winter very well last year and she just told us it was her time to go.”

