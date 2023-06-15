Zara Tindall reveals her autumn plan for top horse Class Affair





Zara Tindall has an autumn plan to aim her top ride Class Affair at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials (31 August-3 September), following the pair’s third place in the CCI4*-S at Bramham Horse Trials last week.

“I’m going to try and get past fence seven at Burghley this time,” joked Zara at Bramham, referencing her early retirement after 20 penalties at Burghley last year with Gleadhill House Stud Ltd’s gelding.

“He’s got so much scope and so hopefully we can do a few more runs before Burghley – we just need to try and figure out what they’re going to be.”

Talking about the pair’s performance at Bramham, Zara said: “I was pleased because that’s his first run back from Kentucky Three-Day Event [where they finished 15th] and it’s only his third run of the season so I’m really happy with him.”

Zara said the 14-year-old by OBOS Quality 004 “jumped mega” in the showjumping, where the pair recorded a clear round.

She said: “I wasn’t sure how he was deal with the cross-country going on during the showjumping because he knows what he’s doing now, but he was really good.”

The pair then had four time-faults across country to record their podium finish.

“Cross-country he was really good everywhere – he can be a bit of a monkey and I just wasted a bit of time the beginning making sure I don’t light him up too early so that I can carry on turning at the end. But I was really pleased with him and he showed why we do love him when he’s a good boy,” said Zara.

