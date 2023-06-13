



Did you attend Bramham? Or watch the cross-country from home? Or were you busy elsewhere this weekend? Whatever way, we’re sure you’ll love looking back through some of our favourite Bramham Horse Trials photos.

If you need a brief summary of the key stories from the prestigious event, Pippa Funnell triumphed in the CCI4*-L for the fourth time in her illustrious career, the under-25 title went back to previous winner Bubby Upton and nine-year-old Cooley Snapchat, ridden by Selina Milnes, marked himself as a star of the future when he topped the CCI4*-S. Now enjoy taking a look at some great horse and rider performances across all three classes in these images captured by photographer Peter Nixon.

Bramham Horse Trials photos: 2023 highlights

Bubby Upton and Magic Roundabout IV, who won the under-25 championships

Bill Levett pilots RNH Tom Tom R to 18th in the CCI4*-L

Tom Bird and Rebel Rhyme claim second in the under-25 class, adding just 0.8 of a time-fault across country to their dressage score

Former Bramham winner Flora Harris guides Class Vista into the Womble Bond Dickinson Pond on the way to 10th in the Defender CCI4*-S

Harry Meade and Red Kite jump into the Suregrow kidney ponds on the way to 11th in the CCI4*-L

Emma Thomas and Icarus X on the way to sixth in the under-25 class

Pippa Funnell wins the CCI4*-L title for the fourth time, piloting MCS Maverick to victory by just 0.3 of a penalty

Felicity Collins and Shadow Minnie Moon, by the Connemara stallion Glencarrig Dolphin, claim fifth in the under-25 championship

Harry Mutch and Shanbeg Cooley complete on their dressage score for 14th place in the CCI4*-L

Jesse Cambell and Cooley Lafitte land 17th in the CCI4*-L for New Zealand

Tom McEwen and last year’s British intermediate champion Luna Mist pick up fourth place in the CCI4*-L

Katie Magee and Treworra jump the influential Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones complex on the way to eighth in the CCI4*-S

Michael Winter and El Mundo, members of the Canadian team at the 2022 World Championships, land 15th in the CCI4*-L

Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy finish just two seconds over the time and go on to finish 16th in the CCI4*-L

Selina Milnes and nine-year-old Cooley Snapchat on their way to win the CCI4*-S

Richard Coney and Poetry In Motion II, fourth in the under-25 section

Mollie Summerland steers Flow 7 to second in the CCI4*-S

Rose Nesbitt and EG Michealangelo on the way to 20th in the CCI4*-L

Robyn Gray on Gelukkig, fifth in the CCI4*-S

Lizzie Baugh makes an impressive debut in the CCI4*-L here, taking sixth on home-bred B Exclusive

Sophie Fouracre and Lordana VH Leysehof Z clear the corner in the second water on the way to sixth in the CCI4*-S

Jesse Campbell and Gambesie, third in the CCI4*-L on the horse’s debut at the level

Will Rawlin and Ballycoog Breaker Boy achieve one of only two clears in the time in the CCI4*-S and finish fourth

Harry Mutch and HD Bronze storm to eighth place in the CCI4*-L

Susie Berry and Ringwood LB take 13th in the CCI4*-L. Susie completed on all three of her rides in this class

Tim Cheffings and Gaston, 19th in the CCI4*-L

Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal showjump clear on the way to CCI4*-L fifth

Aaron Millar guides KEC Deakon to seventh in the CCI4*-L

