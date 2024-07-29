



Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo completed their Paris Olympics individual eventing competition with a totally flawless round to finish on 42.4 in 21st individually, only around an hour after helping to secure team gold for the British team.

Ros and “Walter” picked up four faults in the first round of the Olympic eventing jumping when the 2023 European individual champion and Badminton winner got a little close to the front rail of an oxer, which prompted Ros to change his bit for the second round.

“He’s only 12 and we’re still learning things about him all the time,” explained the 38-year-old. “I put him in a really plain snaffle for this afternoon’s session, because he was a little bit het up this morning in there with the atmosphere and he’s a funny horse because the more excited he gets, the more he drops the contact. I actually found it really hard to see a stride because there was nothing there in front of me.

“So I changed him from a Neue Schule universal with my rein on the snaffle, and put him in a really plain, thicker snaffle this afternoon – he got hold of it a bit more and felt completely different. It was a very subtle change, but he’s quite a sensitive horse and that change made a big difference today.”

Ros reiterated that Walter is only 12 years old – something perhaps some people forget given that he has already achieved so much.

“He’s still got a long way to go. Hopefully in another four years he’ll still be here at the top of the game, so I’m very excited.”

Speaking of picking up team gold at what is Ros’ first Olympics in the saddle – she was selected as alternate at the Tokyo Games with Allstar B, but she was never required to step in to ride – she said this week’s victory is “amazing”.

“I can’t quite believe it. It’s such an amazing thing even getting to an Olympics. I know the pressure was on us to win the gold, but to actually do it just feels absolutely amazing.”

Ros’ fabulous cross-country round yesterday was marred by a 15 penalties, awarded to her for missing a flag. There was a lengthy review process of this, but the decision was upheld some six-and-a-half hours after the cross-country had finished.

“It was just a bit sad that that took up the whole day and there was no time to really appreciate the fantastic performance that my horse gave me and how much of a phenomenal cross-country horse he is,” explained Ros. “So I just think he should be celebrated. But we put that behind us. You know, that is sport – you win some, you lose some. Luck wasn’t on our side yesterday with the decision making, so we had to move on and I really concentrated on getting the job done for the team today.

“For me, I am a team player – it’s what brings out the best in me. Job done.”

