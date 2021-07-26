Tokyo Olympics grand prix special times out: What time will the Brits compete for team dressage medals?





The Tokyo Olympic dressage times for the grand prix special on Tuesday (27 July) have been released. The special is the test that solely decides the team medals.

The grand prix acted as a team qualifier for the special, with Germany, Great Britain, Denmark, the USA, the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal and Spain making it through to battle it out for a place on the podium.

This means 24 riders will ride the grand prix special, split into three groups. The first two riders in each team will ride in reverse order of merit based on the grand prix scores. The final group will ride in reverse order of the team standings after the first two groups have completed, meaning the competition should reach a nail-biting climax.

Olympic dressage times: when do the British riders go in the special?

Who are Britain’s main rivals and when to do they ride?

Germany went through to the team final with the best score, and while slates are wiped clean for the special, it bodes well for their chances of retaining Olympic team gold.

Denmark qualified in third place behind Britain in second, suggesting they could be strong contenders for the podium.

Nanna Skodberg Merrald will ride Zack at 5.50pm local time (9.50am UK time)

Carina Cassøe Krüth will ride Heiline’s Danciera at 7.25pm local time (11.25 UK time)

Cathrine Dufour, who achieved the third highest score across the grand prix, will ride Bohemian in the final group, so her time is still yet to be decided.

The USA went through to the team final in fourth place, and could mount a significant challenge for the medals in the special.

Adrienne Lyle will ride Salvino at 5.40pm local time (9.40am UK time)

Steffen Peters will ride Suppenkasper at 7.15pm local time (11.15am UK time)

Sabine Schut-Kery, who scored a huge personal best in the grand prix, will ride Sanceo in the final group, for which the times are not yet confirmed.

Check out the full list of individual riders’ times for the Olympic grand prix special, and the full list of teams[PDF downloads].

