‘She gave her everything’: final farewell to tiny, quirky, 34-year-old pony, who won it all





The owners of a superb 128cm showjumper who won just about everything there was to win have paid tribute to her quirky genius after she had to be put down aged 34.

Pendini, who with Jessica Hewitt was crowned champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the Royal International Horse Show, Pony of the Year Show (POYS) and the national final at the Scope Festival, had enjoyed a happy retirement with the family of her last rider, Aimee Jones.

“She enjoyed her retirement on a 300-acre farm in Shropshire, doing what she wanted, just wandering round the farm,” Aimee’s sister Sarah Wicks told H&H. “She loved it. Then one Friday morning, she couldn’t get up and we had to make the decision.

“She was very tricky; she’d always buck and the only thing that would tempt her was a digestive biscuit. She had her own terms and you had to adhere to them but she was a great character and a lovely pony. She was a little warrior, and she was much loved.”

Jessica’s mother Rachel Hewitt told H&H they took Pendini on as their previous pony had died.

“We took her on as we didn’t have another one to jump and after about a month, Jess just hit it off with her,” she said. “She was cheeky and had quite a buck in her – she deposited a few children, shall we say! – but we ignored that sort of thing and rewarded her when she was good, and she went from strength to strength.”

Rachel said Pendini never lost either her love of digestives, her treat of choice, or her buck.

“Jess just learned to sit it!” she said. “They won the nationals, HOYS, Hickstead, POYS, countless 128cm grands prix; it was Pendini who really put Jess on the map.”

Rachel said Pendini and Jess made a great pair; the former would jump better the more she was dared and the faster she went and the latter “was a daredevil”.

“She was just a lovely pony,” she said. “A sweetheart who gave her everything in the ring; she gave Jess her heart and soul and she will always be special to us. When Jess came off ponies, we had a picture done for her of her best 128, 138 and 148 and there was no question who the 128 would be; it was always going to be her.

“It was all amazing to watch as we’re just normal working people with a tiny bit of land and she was a little girl from Pontefract. To see her achieve all those things that we never thought we would was amazing. Jess went on to achieve European gold and I believe it was Pendini who started it.

“And we couldn’t have asked for a better retirement; they’re an amazing family, we’ve always kept in touch, and we’re so happy she lived out her days as she did.”

