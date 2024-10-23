



A positive step for horses’ comfort

Vets, researchers and other leading figures in the equestrian world have welcomed the news that a new tool to measure noseband tightness will begin a phased roll-out across FEI events in the first quarter of 2025. The device, which has been developed following research on what noseband pressure is acceptable on welfare grounds, is designed to be passed under the noseband on top of the nasal bone. If it can be easily pushed through, the noseband is loose enough. If not, the noseband is considered too tight. The penalties for having a too-tight noseband will depend on when the test is carried out. If before competing, loosening the noseband so the gauge can pass through easily will suffice, but if the test is failed after a horse has competed, this will mean elimination and a yellow warning card.

New approach needed to deal with fireworks

Redwings has launched a campaign to better protect equines from the “fear, injury, illness and worse” that fireworks can cause. As part of the campaign, the charity is co-hosting a drop-in event for MPs in Westminster on 30 October, with other members of the Fireworks Working Group. The group includes animal welfare charities, as well as PTSD UK, the Children’s Burns Trust and Service Dogs UK. “The event will highlight the adverse impact of fireworks, not only on horses but on other animals, people and the environment, with the aim of raising awareness among those who have the power to bring about change,” said Helen Whitelegg, Redwings campaigns and policy manager, adding that owners are urged to contact their MPs to ask them to attend.

A rare saving on a great set of clippers

Most horse owners will be digging out their clippers at this time of year and if your existing ones aren’t up to the job any more, you won’t want to miss this chance to buy the Lister Eclipse cordless clippers from Wahl for £356.99. This is a rarely seen discount on the list price and RRP of £419.99. We don’t often see deals on clippers, especially at this time of year when they’re in high demand, so we recommend you grab it while you can.

