



This 13.5-acre property is a true hidden gem. A haven for wildlife and home to stunning hilltop views, it’s hard to believe this rural oasis is little more than half an hour from the M4. It needs some TLC, but if you’re not afraid of a little graft, then you could be looking at your perfect home.

Old Street Barn lies outside the Gloucestershire village of Lydney. It is 12 miles north of Chepstow and 18 miles south of Gloucester, located just off the A48 down a small lane for easy access to the M4 and M5. Central Bristol is just 45 minutes away by car.

Stunning natural landscapes, such as the Wye Valley and the Forest of Dean, surround this well-connected property. You can be in the Cotswolds AONB in as little as 40 minutes.

Racing fans are well served by Cheltenham (48 minutes) and Chepstow (25 minutes) racecourses.

If you like your hunting, head out with the Cotswold Vale Farmers Hunt.

Local equestrian centres include Severnvale (18 minutes), Prestige Equestrian (30 minutes) and the David Broome Event Centre (30 minutes).

Old Street Barn is on the market with Fine & Country for a guide price of £875,000. Let’s take a look around…

The garden consists of a large lawn and courtyard terrace, secure enough to house flock of feathered friends.

As well as five stables and a tack room in an L-shaped yard, there are a further three pony stables in a separate barn that currently houses pigs.

There is a 20x40m manège that is currently overgrown and will require restoration.

While there is plenty of pasture in this 13.5-acre plot, the current owners have enjoyed natural land management with pigs, so it is likely the new owners would need to section the land up into paddocks as needed.

There is also a summer house/office space within the grounds, perfect for entertaining or home working, as well as two greenhouses, further sheds and storage and a kennel.

The main part of the house consists of a kitchen diner, open-plan dining and sitting room, three upstairs bedrooms and three bathrooms, one of which is part of the principal bedroom suite.

The kitchen is in a country style with an Aga, its own dining capacity and an adjacent cloakroom. There’s also an additional double oven and stovetop.

The hall leads to the open-plan dining and living space. There is a log burner set in a stone and wood-detail fireplace, beams throughout and French doors leading to the garden.

In the adjoining, self-contained annexe you will find a kitchen/dining/living room with garden access. It features stone-tiled flooring, a log burner and a utility space.

Additionally, the annexe has a natural stone wet room, two bedrooms and underfloor heating throughout.

Would you move in here?

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the London International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

