A new mega equestrian facility and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An equestrian centre setting new standards

Excitement is building around the opening of a new equestrian centre that intends to provide a “one-stop shop” for riders “on a scale not experienced” before in the region. Plans for Bogenraith Equestrian began in 2018 but were hit hard by the Covid pandemic – now after extensive work, the livery and competition centre is gearing up to launch to the public. Owner Marion Dreelan told H&H: “I could see what was missing and decided that if we were going to do this it had to be done on a scale like no other. We believe that every rider deserves to excel and enjoy, we want to bring back the fun and support in horse riding.”

2. A games pony with a mighty leap

Readers have been amazed by these pictures of Jack, who had been a mounted games pony before his move to the Isle of Man a year ago. Now aged 14, he is enjoying showjumping and going across country – with a bit of extra spring – with 12-year-old Alice Teare. Jack’s owner Barbara Eyres told H&H: “Alice has thoroughly enjoyed jumping Jack. She loves him to pieces and has a massive smile on her face. I think he’s got massive potential as a jumper; just needs a bit more mileage and he could be amazing.”

3. Farewell to a “little legend”

The eventing community has said a fond farewell to Riddle Master, who contested two Olympics with Canada’s Rebecca Howard, including finishing 10th at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The gelding died aged 22 after a stomach infection. “He was such a little legend and partner that brought me all around the world and I owe him so much,” said Wiltshire-based Rebecca. “He was the ultimate eventing athlete, with the heart to go with it.”

