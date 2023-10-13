Horse who finished in the top 10 at the Olympics dies: ‘He was such a little legend’





Riddle Master, who contested two Olympics with Canada’s Rebecca Howard, has died aged 22.

“It has been a tough week trying to help him fight back to health with a stomach infection that won out in the end,” said Wiltshire-based Rebecca, describing the news as “incredibly sad”.

“He was such a little legend and partner that brought me all around the world and I owe him so much. He was the ultimate eventing athlete, with the heart to go with it.”

Bred by Caroline Bazley and owned initially by her and then by Blithe Hill Farm, Riddle Master’s first championship was the 2010 World Equestrian Games, where he finished 23rd as an individual.

In 2011, the son of Rodero was 10th at Kentucky Three-Day Event and in May 2012, he won the CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Jersey Fresh. Although this was his only win at this level, he finished in the top 10 at the then three-star level eight other times, including taking third at Barbury in 2013.

The pair were eliminated for a fall at the 2012 Olympics in London, but racked up great top-level results over the following few years, with 12th at Badminton Horse Trials and 11th at Burghley Horse Trials in 2013 and 10th at Luhmülen Horse Trials in 2015. In all, he completed five four-stars (now five-stars) as he was also 22nd at Pau Horse Trials in 2015.

Rebecca and Riddle Master excelled at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finishing 10th. Rebecca was the highest-placed female rider in the eventing competition.

