New number one as Brits continue to dominate top places in eventing world rankings





Burghley winner Oliver Townend has reclaimed the eventing world number one spot in the FEI rankings.

Oliver has climbed from number three in last month’s FEI eventing world rankings to take his place at the head of the standings. He has now held the top position for a total of 50 months, including a past streak of 37 consecutive months at number one.

Reigning European champion Ros Canter, who held the world number one position for a month in September after New Zealand rider Tim Price’s 11-month reign, has dropped one place in the rankings. US rider Boyd Martin has risen from eighth to third in the standings, with Tim sliding from second to fourth.

“It is and always will be an honour to be at number one in your sport and it’s great to be back in that spot,” said Oliver, who was last world number one in 2022.

“The horses are incredible – they’re improving every day, have been so consistent and will always be my ultimate teammates. I also want to thank the massive amount of people behind me that make this happen, including the team at both yards.”

There are seven Brits in the top 10, including Tom McEwen as world number five. Three British riders have made significant leaps up the rankings list to join the top 10, thanks to top performances this autumn.

Harry Meade has rocketed from 24th to sixth, Burghley runner-up David Doel from 23rd to seventh and Wills Oakden from 30th to eighth. Laura Collett holds ninth, while Phillip Dutton represents the US in 10th.

