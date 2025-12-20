Governing body moves from six-month to annual flu vaccinations





Horses and ponies competing in British Eventing (BE) national competitions next year will no longer need to have a six-monthly flu vaccination, as the organisation moves back to annual boosters.

On 15 December BE announced that six-monthly vaccinations would no longer be required from 1 January 2026. The move brings BE in line with other British governing bodies including British Showjumping (BS), British Dressage (BD) and British Riding Clubs, which all require 12-month boosters.

“The decision to move to annual vaccinations for national competitions followed careful discussion with our owners and riders, alongside guidance from our veterinary team,” BE chief executive Rosie Williams told H&H.

“We also reviewed approaches taken by other governing bodies, including BD and BS, to ensure our rules remain appropriate, consistent and evidence-led. Horse welfare remains at the heart of everything we do, and this change reflects a balanced approach that supports both equine health and our members.”

The 2026 eventing season begins on the weekend of 7-8 March at Poplar Park. BE members have been reminded that regular vaccination checks will take place at events, and sanctions may apply if vaccination records are not compliant.

“Please ensure your horse’s vaccination record is up to date before competing,” said a BE spokesperson.

For those competing in international competitions and/or stabling in FEI stables, six-monthly vaccinations still apply under FEI rules; a booster must have been given no more than six months and 21 days prior to competing. A vaccination should not have been given within seven days of the competition or entry into FEI stables.

In February 2019 BE was among the governing bodies to implement six-monthly vaccinations during a major UK equine flu outbreak which led to the cancellation of some competitions and racing fixtures. At the time the Animal Health Trust reported a new strain of flu had caused the outbreak, which continued to cause problems throughout the year.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now