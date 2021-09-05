Medals decided, an emotional retirement, and a British withdrawal: the top stories from across the European Showjumping Championships





The curtain has closed on a thrilling week of action at the European Showjumping Championships in Riesenbeck. Andre Thieme claimed individual gold on home soil, while the superb Swiss riders reigned supreme in the team final. Here’s all you need to know from across the competition…

European Showjumping Championships news and results

The individual final on 5 September went down to the wire as Andre and DSP Chakaria stopped Martin Fuchs retaining his 2019 crown.

Find out how the final day of action unfolded

The team final on 4 September had Switzerland battling Germany and Belgium for the top spot.

Read what Steve Guerdat had to say about his final team round

Emily Moffitt was the sole British rider to qualify for the individual final but decided not to take part

Read why Emily decided to withdraw Winning Good

Marcus Ehning’s superstar stallion Comme Il Faut retired in an emotional ceremony

Read what Marcus had to say about the stallion’s farewell

Ireland secured two places in the medal-deciding round of Sunday’s individual final

Find out what the Irish rider’s made of Frank Rothenberger’s penultimate challenging track

Greece’s sole combination Ioli Mytillineou and Levis De Muze shone throughout the competition. While their final round did not go to plan with the pair ultimately retiring, Ioli has much to celebrate having come from jumping one-star classes just 18 months ago.

Read what Ioli had to say about their senior championship debut

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.