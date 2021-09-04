



Britain’s Emily Moffitt has withdrawn Winning Good from tomorrow’s individual European Showjumping Championships final, to save the horse for another day.

Emily and the 12-year-old gelding, owned by Neil and Heidi Moffitt and Poden Farms, had jumped a superb clear in the team final to finish in 22nd place, which meant they could jump in tomorrow’s individual medal decider.

Emily told H&H that given her position, she felt it best for the horse not to jump.

“He’s always in the forefront of my mind,” she said. “He’s only 12 and I’ve got big goals and dreams that I can’t do without him.

“I want to do what’s best for him, but making it through to the final at my first championship is amazing.”

Britain’s showjumping performance manager Di Lampard said that the combination had “grown” this week on their championship debut, culminating in yesterday’s superb clear.

“However, in consultation with Emily, her owners and trainer, we feel it’s best to save the horse for another day,” she said.

“I’m proud of all our riders this week; for such a young team they’ve ridden with great passion and been perfect ambassadors for the country and our sport. While we won’t have a representative in the individual final this time, I’m optimistic this group of riders will be challenging for medals for years to come.”

Tomorrow’s competition starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK time). The second round, for which the top 12 will qualify and in which the medals will be decided, starts at 4pm (3pm).

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.