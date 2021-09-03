Who won medals, how Britain finished and learning for the future: today’s key stories from the European Championships





The final round of competition to decide the European Showjumping Championships team medals was a nail-biter of an afternoon, from which Switzerland emerged the victors and there was heartbreak elsewhere. Here’s what you need to know from day three of competition at Riesenbeck International.

Emily Moffitt and Winning Good jumped a classy clear, their best of the week so far, to raise British hopes early in the day

Joe Stockdale and Cacharel were again unlucky with their scoreline, which did not reflect their performance

William Whitaker and Galtur, the last combination to jump for Britain, were also unlucky in their final round of jumping

The Swiss dug deep to take the victory, with the final result going down to the wire in a nail-biter of a conclusion to the European Showjumping Championships team competition

The Irish finished in fifth place today, with three of the team combinations qualified for the individual final on Sunday

