



Eighteen months ago, Greece’s sole combination at the European Showjumping Championships were jumping one-star classes — today they sit in the top 10 in the individual medal standings.

Ioli Mytilineou and the 10-year-old Levis De Muze have yet to touch a fence in the competition, their senior championship debut; their superb clear today meant they go into tomorrow’s class in ninth place, ahead of a host of heavyweights, and just 2.33 penalties behind leader Martin Fuchs.

“I’m honestly, over the moon,” Ioli told H&H. “I bought him as a seven-year-old so we’ve gradually worked our way up, and every step he goes up is also my step up – we’ve just grown as a team.”

Ioli said she “took it very slowly” to start, adding: “This time last year, the biggest we’d done was a two-star grand prix.

“So we took it very slowly, until he was nine, then when we felt he had the basics, and he’s a phenomenal horse, we could push a bit more,” she added. “So I went to Florida earlier this year, and jumped his first three-star and four-stand grands prix, and he was clear every time.”

Ioli’s clear yesterday was not the fastest; she said she had to “push myself out of my comfort zone” to up the tempo in the speed class, finishing in 22nd place.

“I think I put in a good enough round to set me up, so I’m happy,” she said.

Ioli said Elia Construction SA’s stallion is “lovely to ride”, in a latex-coated snaffle on the flat, and the addition of full cheeks for a touch of extra steering power in the ring.

“He’s so well balanced and super adjustable,” she added. “It was a short four from the wall to the next vertical and I got the wall exactly how I wanted and held, and he did five strides. He’s so adjustable, he just pulled back up.

“He’s one of a kind, he’s incredible.”

Ioli added that she has a huge amount of support from her home country, adding: “It’s nice to be able to give something back to a country that has always supported me, and I grew up there.”

The top 25 riders after tomorrow qualify for Sunday’s individual European Showjumping Championships medal decider.

“So maybe tomorrow I’ll be tough enough, as there are a lot of good riders here,” she said. “But as I was walking up for this round, I was actually chatting away to the horse, telling him that even yesterday, him jumping clear was enough. It’s more than I could have imagined.

“It’s all fun and games coming saying ‘Oh, I’d like to jump clear’, but you know what? It actually happened.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.