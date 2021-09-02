



Britain’s young team achieved the goal of qualifying for tomorrow’s medal decider at the European Showjumping Championships, as did Ireland, and it was all change at the top of the leaderboard. Here’s what you need to know from day two of the competition…

Georgia Tame and Z7 Ascot were unlucky to have a foot in the water, and faults later on course, in today’s Nations Cup first round.

William Whitaker and Galtur kept Britain in the mix with a four-fault round today.

Britain qualified for tomorrow’s team final in eighth place, while the Swiss took the lead.

Ireland also pulled up in the rankings today, finishing in fifth places going into the final day of team competition

The sole Greek rider at the competition has yet to touch a pole, and is sitting in 10th place individually at the close of play today

