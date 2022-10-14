



The Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country times for tomorrow’s action have been released.

The five-star cross-country starts at 2.06pm local time (7.06pm in Britain) and riders set off at four-minute intervals. The competitors in the supporting three-star head out on course in the morning.

Find out when you can see your favourite riders, whether you’re on site in Maryland or watching from home.

Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country times: top contenders

Woods Baughman (USA) and C’est La Vie 135 (first after dressage): 2.50pm local time (7.50pm British time)

Tim Price (NZL) and Coup De Coeur Dudevin (second after dressage): 3.30pm local time (8.30pm British time)

Allie Knowles (USA) and Morswood (third after dressage): 3.10pm local time (8.10pm British time)

Astier Nicolas (FRA) and Babylon De Gamma (fourth after dressage): 2.26pm local time (7.26pm British time

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) and Cooley Quicksilver (fifth after dressage): 2.06pm local time (7.06pm British time)

Tamie Smith (USA) and Danito (sixth after dressage): 2.18pm local time (7.18pm British time)

Doug Payne (USA) and Quantum Leap (seventh after dressage): 2.54pm local time (7.54pm British time)

Buck Davidson (USA) and Carlevo (equal eighth after dressage): 3.38pm local time (8.38pm British time)

Hannah Sue Hollberg (née Burnett, USA) and Harbour Pilot: 3.14pm local time (8.14pm British time)

Oliver Townend (GBR) and As Is: 3.06pm local time (8.06pm British time)

Full cross-country times

