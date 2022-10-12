The crab is back – are you up to it? Walk the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course

The Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country course for the second running of the US autumn five-star has been designed again by Ian Stark.
Maryland 5 Star cross-country course fence by fence
Fence 1: CrossCountry App Flower Frame
Fence 2: Crescent Chasm
Fence 3: Steeplechase Brush
Fence 4ab: Select Event Group Oriole Birds
Fence 4a
Fence 4b
Fence 5: Buckeye Nutrition Brush
Fence 6: Cecil County Economic Development Roll
Fence 7ab: Cecil County Tourism Combination
Fence 7a
Fence 7b
Fence 8ab: Delaware Paul Bunyan’s Tables
Fence 8a
View over fence 8a to element 8b
Fence 8b
Fence 9: Mariachi Oxer
Fence 10abc: Mane ’n Tail Singerly Slide
Fence 10a – choice of these two fences
Fence 10a direct route
View over fence 10a to elements b and c
Fence 10b – choice of these two fences
Fence 10c direct route
Fence 10c long route
Fence 11abc: Brown Advisory Inner Harbour
Fence 11a
Fence 11b direct route
Fence 11b long route
Fence 11c
Fence 12: The Livery Brush
Fence 13: The Unnamed Tribu-Terry
Fence 14: MIM Oxer
Fence 15abc: Bodgie’s Hill & Dale
Fence 15a
Fence 15b
Fence 15c direct route
Fence 15c long route
Fence 16abc: Baltimore’s Barricades
Fence 16a
Fence 16b
Fence 16c direct route
Fence 16c long route
Fence 17: Dubarry of Ireland Stick Pile
Fence 18ab: Maryland Timber Rails
Fence 18a
Fence 18b
Fence 19: Visit Harford Winners Podium
Fences 20 and 21: Sport Corp Corners
Fence 20 direct route
Fence 20 long route
Fence 21 direct route
Fence 21 long route
Fence 22: Ruppert Landscape Flower Box
Fence 23ab: Mars Sustainability Bay
Fence 23ab direct route
Fence 23a long route
Fence 23b long route
Fence 24ab direct route
Fence 24c all routes
Fence 24a long route
Fence 24b long route
Fence 25: Foxcatcher Ditch
Fence 25 direct route
Fence 25 long route
Fence 26abcd: County Fair Roller Coaster and Fair Hill International Drop
Fence 26ab direct route
Fence 26c direct route
Back view of the drop at 26c
Fence 26d direct route
Fence 26ab long route
Fence 26cd long route
Fence 27: Quarry View Building Group Warehouses
Fence 28: Sawyer Table
Fence 29: Maryland 5 Star Finish
