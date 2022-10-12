The crab is back – are you up to it? Walk the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course





The Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country course for the second running of the US autumn five-star has been designed again by Ian Stark.

Maryland 5 Star cross-country course fence by fence

Fence 1: CrossCountry App Flower Frame

Fence 2: Crescent Chasm

Fence 3: Steeplechase Brush

Fence 4ab: Select Event Group Oriole Birds

Fence 4a

Fence 4b

Fence 5: Buckeye Nutrition Brush

Fence 6: Cecil County Economic Development Roll

Fence 7ab: Cecil County Tourism Combination

Fence 7a

Fence 7b

Fence 8ab: Delaware Paul Bunyan’s Tables

Fence 8a

View over fence 8a to element 8b

Fence 8b

Fence 9: Mariachi Oxer

Fence 10abc: Mane ’n Tail Singerly Slide

Fence 10a – choice of these two fences

Fence 10a direct route

View over fence 10a to elements b and c

Fence 10b – choice of these two fences

Fence 10c direct route

Fence 10c long route

Fence 11abc: Brown Advisory Inner Harbour

Fence 11a

Fence 11b direct route

Fence 11b long route

Fence 11c

Fence 12: The Livery Brush

Fence 13: The Unnamed Tribu-Terry

Fence 14: MIM Oxer

Fence 15abc: Bodgie’s Hill & Dale

Fence 15a

Fence 15b

Fence 15c direct route

Fence 15c long route

Fence 16abc: Baltimore’s Barricades

Fence 16a

Fence 16b

Fence 16c direct route

Fence 16c long route

Fence 17: Dubarry of Ireland Stick Pile

Fence 18ab: Maryland Timber Rails

Fence 18a

Fence 18b

Fence 19: Visit Harford Winners Podium

Fences 20 and 21: Sport Corp Corners

Fence 20 direct route

Fence 20 long route

Fence 21 direct route

Fence 21 long route

Fence 22: Ruppert Landscape Flower Box

Fence 23ab: Mars Sustainability Bay

Fence 23ab direct route

Fence 23a long route

Fence 23b long route

Fence 24ab direct route

Fence 24c all routes

Fence 24a long route

Fence 24b long route

Fence 25: Foxcatcher Ditch

Fence 25 direct route

Fence 25 long route

Fence 26abcd: County Fair Roller Coaster and Fair Hill International Drop

Fence 26ab direct route

Fence 26c direct route

Back view of the drop at 26c

Fence 26d direct route

Fence 26ab long route

Fence 26cd long route

Fence 27: Quarry View Building Group Warehouses

Fence 28: Sawyer Table

Fence 29: Maryland 5 Star Finish

