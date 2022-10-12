{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The crab is back – are you up to it? Walk the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Mars Maryland 5 Star cross-country course for the second running of the US autumn five-star has been designed again by Ian Stark.

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course fence by fence

    Fence 1: CrossCountry App Flower Frame

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 1

    Fence 2: Crescent Chasm

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 2

    Fence 3: Steeplechase Brush

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 3

    Fence 4ab: Select Event Group Oriole Birds

    Fence 4a

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 4a

    Fence 4b

    Fence 5: Buckeye Nutrition Brush

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 5

    Fence 6: Cecil County Economic Development Roll

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 6

    Fence 7ab: Cecil County Tourism Combination

    Fence 7a

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 7a

    Fence 7b

    Fence 8ab: Delaware Paul Bunyan’s Tables

    Fence 8a

    View over fence 8a to element 8b

    Fence 8b

    Fence 9: Mariachi Oxer

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 9

    Fence 10abc: Mane ’n Tail Singerly Slide

    Fence 10a – choice of these two fences

    Fence 10a direct route

    View over fence 10a to elements b and c

    Fence 10b – choice of these two fences

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 10b

    Fence 10c direct route

    Fence 10c long route

    Fence 11abc: Brown Advisory Inner Harbour

    Fence 11a

    Fence 11b direct route

    Fence 11b long route

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 11b long route

    Fence 11c

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 11c

    Fence 12: The Livery Brush

    Fence 13: The Unnamed Tribu-Terry

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 12

    Fence 14: MIM Oxer

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 14

    Fence 15abc: Bodgie’s Hill & Dale

    Fence 15a

    Fence 15b

    Fence 15c direct route

    Fence 15c long route

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 15c

    Fence 16abc: Baltimore’s Barricades

    Fence 16a

    Fence 16b

    Fence 16c direct route

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 16c direct route

    Fence 16c long route

    Fence 17: Dubarry of Ireland Stick Pile

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 17

    Fence 18ab: Maryland Timber Rails

    Fence 18a

    Fence 18b

    Fence 19: Visit Harford Winners Podium

    Fences 20 and 21: Sport Corp Corners

    Fence 20 direct route

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 20

    Fence 20 long route

    Fence 21 direct route

    Fence 21 long route

    Fence 22: Ruppert Landscape Flower Box

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 22

    Fence 23ab: Mars Sustainability Bay

    Fence 23ab direct route

    Fence 23a long route

    Fence 23b long route

    Fence 24ab direct route

    Fence 24c all routes

    Fence 24a long route

    Fence 24b long route

    Fence 25: Foxcatcher Ditch

    Fence 25 direct route

    Fence 25 long route

    Fence 26abcd: County Fair Roller Coaster and Fair Hill International Drop

    Fence 26ab direct route

    Fence 26c direct route

    Back view of the drop at 26c

    Fence 26d direct route

    Fence 26ab long route

    Fence 26cd long route

    Fence 27: Quarry View Building Group Warehouses

    Fence 28: Sawyer Table

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 28

    Fence 29: Maryland 5 Star Finish

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2022: fence 29

