



The Mars Maryland 5 Star dressage times for the action over the next two days have been released.

Twenty-four horses will start in the competition and their dressage times are on Thursday and Friday (13 and 14 October) afternoons, with the competitors in the supporting three-star performing in the mornings.

The ground jury, who judge the dressage, are Christian Landolt (the president, from Switzerland), Gretchen Butts (USA) and Judy Hancock (Great Britain).

Find out when your favourite riders start…

Mars Maryland 5 Star dressage times: top contenders

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) and Cooley Quicksilver: 2.05pm Thursday local time (7.05pm British time)

Tamie Smith (USA) and Danito: 2.29pm Thursday local time (7.29pm British time)

Will Coleman (USA) and DonDante: 2.37pm Thursday local time (7.37pm British time)

Astier Nicolas (FRA) and Babylon De Gamma: 2.45pm Thursday local time (7.45pm British time)

Phillip Dutton (USA) and Z: 2.53pm Thursday local time (7.53pm British time)

Harry Meade (GBR) and Superstition: 2.13pm Friday local time (7.13pm British time)

Oliver Townend (GBR) and As Is: 2.29pm Friday local time (7.29pm British time)

Hannah Sue Hollberg (née Burnett, USA) and Harbour Pilot: 2.45pm Friday local time (7.45pm British time)

Tim Price (NZL) and Coup De Coeur Dudevin: 3.27pm Friday local time (8.37pm British time)

Buck Davidson (USA) and Carlevo: 3.43pm Friday local time (8.43pm British time)

Full dressage times

