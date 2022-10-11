



We love a five-star eventing week and Maryland 5 Star provides the excitement over the next few days, plus we’ve got mountain and moorland showing, Flat racing’s championship, World Cup showjumping and top-class jumping action on British soil, too…

1. Mars Maryland 5 Star, USA

Dates: 13-16 October

More info: maryland5star.us

How to watch: on USEF Network from North America or Horse & Country from Britain and elsewhere – full info

Get the H&H lowdown: extensive coverage online – to keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more. Full report in the magazine dated 20 October, plus review on the podcast episode 125, released on 20 October.

Why we’re excited about it: it’s the second time the US autumn five-star has run and while it’s a small field, it’s an exciting one. Two Brits have flown over, Harry Meade (Superstition) and Oliver Townend (As Is), while on-form world number one Tim Price (Coup De Coeur Dudevin) and France’s Astier Nicolas (Babylon De Gamma) have also travelled from overseas to the event. Three members of the silver medal-winning team from the recent eventing World Championships, Tamie Smith (Danito), Will Coleman (Don Dante) and Lauren Nicholson (Landmark’s Monte Carlo) head up the US challenge.

2. British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Heritage Championships, Arena UK, Lincs

Dates: 15-16 October

More info: bsps.com

How to watch: watch a livestream from the main ring on Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: special report in the 27 October issue of Horse & Hound magazine

Why we’re excited about it: two days of top class native pony competition. With classes on offer for every breed and level of mountain and moorland pony, from lead reins through to open working hunters, this packed championship show is the ideal end of season finale. The show also has the season’s biggest offering of BSPS Heritage supreme qualifiers, with the lucky finalists going through to London Olympia in December.

3. Oslo Horse Show, Norway

Dates: 14-16 October

More info: Oslohorseshow.com

How to watch: ClipmyhorseTV

Get the H&H lowdown: highlights from the show will feature in next week’s magazine, in the shops on Thursday 20 October, plus online at horseandhound.co.uk

Why we’re excited about it: Sunday marks the opening leg of the Longines FEI World Cup series in the Western European League and a host of leading showjumpers are set to be in action, including the world number one Henrik von Eckermann, Harrie Smolders and former champions Daniel Deusser and Steve Guerdat. With seven best results counting for each rider and the top 18 earning a ticket to the 2023 World Cup Final, there’s plenty to play for.

4. AW Jenkinson Winter Classic, Aintree EC, Merseyside

Dates: 12-16 October

More info: Aintreeequestriancentre.co.uk

How to watch: ClipmyhorseTV

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in next week’s magazine, in the shops on Thursday 20 October

Why we’re excited about it: the opening winter classic of the indoor showjumping circuit with five bumper packed days of action, with qualifiers galore and it all culminates in Sunday’s AW Jenkinson Natural Flack 1.40m winter grand prix.

4. QIPCO British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Surrey

Dates: 15 October

More info: ascot.com

How to watch: live on ITV between 1pm and 5pm

Get the H&H lowdown: we’ll bring you a full report from Ascot in next week’s issue of H&H, in the shops on Thursday 20 October

Why we’re excited about it: don’t miss the thrilling finale to the British Flat season as the leading horses and jockeys from Europe and beyond descend on Ascot in their quest to be crowned the champions of 2022 in a series of prestigious Group One races. Britain’s most valuable race day has attracted equine superstars including the world’s best racehorse on turf, Baaeed, who lines up in the QIPCO Champion Stakes for a mouthwatering clash with Adayar. In addition to the four Group 1 races, a Group 2 and Europe’s richest mile handicap, the champion jockey, apprentice and owner will all receive their trophies.

