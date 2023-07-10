Loss of major event, battered horse in happy new home and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Another major event lost from Scotland

A shadow has been cast over the Scottish eventing calendar as another event announces it will not return next year – leaving just four British Eventing (BE) venues in the region. Organisers Kick on Events announced on 7 July with “huge regret” that Floors Castle International will not run in 2024.

2. Investigation into how horses show happiness

An investigation into how racehorses express positive emotions during interaction with humans should help people understand more about equine feelings – and potentially improve welfare and performance. Researchers from Hartpury University will work with representatives of Charles Sturt University, Australia, and Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) in New Zealand on the project.

3. Badly treated pony now helping children in new home

A yearling who was repeatedly beaten with a pole to “teach her a lesson” in front of shocked witnesses is now “being a horse” in a loving home, and helping children develop life skills. The pony, now named Bramble, was rescued by the RSPCA in 2020, after her owner was filmed beating her in a supermarket car park.

