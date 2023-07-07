Another major horse trials lost leaving region with just four venues





A shadow has been cast over the Scottish eventing calendar as another event announces it will not return next year – leaving just four British Eventing (BE) venues in the region.

Organisers Kick on Events announced today (7 July) with “huge regret” that Floors Castle International will not run in 2024.

“Kick on Events have run this prestigious event in 2022 and 2023 but have been unable to make the event financially viable,” read the statement.

“As a family-run venture, alongside our primary business, we have found it extremely difficult to allocate the time required to put on an event of this scale and give it the attention it deserves.”

The Roxburghshire event ran for the final time on 11-14 May, with classes from BE90 to CCI3*-S.

“We would like to thank the Duke of Roxburghe and all of his team for the support they’ve given us and for allowing us to host the event in these beautiful surroundings,” read the statement.

“We wish to thank all the sponsor’s and volunteers who helped, events simply can’t run without the generous support given. It only remains to say we are very sorry we have come to this conclusion and, as eventers ourselves, we can assure you it was not made lightly.”

In April H&H reported again on the difficulties facing the eventing community in Scotland, as the limited calendar continued to dwindle with the loss of Glamis Castle this year, resulting in only seven fixtures at five venues for 2023. At the time BE Scotland chairman John White told H&H BE Scotland was “strengthening its committee” and that work was going on to hold an event in Morayshire. H&H has contacted BE on whether there has been any development on this.