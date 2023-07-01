Horse beaten and kicked after road collapse is ‘part of the family’ in new loving home





A horse who was beaten and kicked by two men after she collapsed to the ground in exhaustion while pulling a cart is now “loving life” and part of the family at a riding centre.

Cob Daisy was rescued by the RSPCA after she was seen lying “motionless and helpless” in the road while the men kicked and hit her. The charity is sharing her story as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.

“Daisy, a six year-old piebald cob, was spotted by a passing motorist looking traumatised,” an RSPCA spokesman said. “Her eyes were bulging while pulling a cart carrying two men in Somerset when she suddenly collapsed in the road.

“The shocked witness then saw how the angry men began hitting Daisy and kicking her hard to the head and body multiple times while she lay motionless and helpless. Daisy eventually got to her feet but was swaying as she continued walking up the road.”

The witness, who has also owned horses, said she could see the mare was traumatised.

“The horse’s feet were planted firmly on the floor, legs were straight, head to the sky and her eyes were bulging,” she said. “She looked totally exhausted and appeared like she would not move another step.

“I pulled my car to the side of the road and watched in horror as these two men beat this poor horse. Both were pulling at the horse trying to get her to move and both were hitting her and were very angry with her. They were shouting at the horse whilst they were hitting her.

“I saw the horse rear up in the air and come down on the road, collapsing on to her side. The horse stayed on the road, and didn’t move nor did she return to her feet. Both males started to kick the horse really hard in the body and head whilst screaming aggressively at her to get up.”

The witness called police, who alerted the RSPCA. Daisy was traced, removed and taken for veterinary treatment. She had a cut between her front legs, the charity said, and a deeper cut on her elbow, as well as abrasions in the corners of her mouth, bruised gums and a swelling over her ribs.

An experienced equine vet who examined Daisy said her injuries were consistent with “falling to the ground, rough rein handling, and bruising from the shaft of the cart”, and with the witness’s account.

“Daisy was uncomfortable over her ribs for several days despite treatment and she was clearly traumatised by her ordeal – but is now learning to live a happier life as a horse in a loving environment,” the RSPCA spokesman said.

Daisy was rehomed to Checkendon Equestrian Centre near Reading through the Second Chance project, a joint British Horse Society (BHS) and RSPCA scheme by which rescued horses can find new homes at BHS-approved centres that support young people. The Checkendon staff are “helping Daisy put her bad experience behind her so she can learn to trust again and help adults and children of all abilities learn to ride”.

Centre manager Emily Hancock said: “When Daisy first arrived she was obviously still affected by what had happened. We gave her time out with other horses so she could act like a horse and she made lots of friends which was heartening.

“Then she moved on to basic training, and we are helping her to trust us. Sometimes if she is spooked she will stand still and not move but she is learning not to be so unsure. In the six months we have had her she has made great progress.

“Our hope is that she will soon help out teaching riders who come to our centre, from children to adults, of all abilities. She is really enjoying life now, and is getting the horse and human contact that she probably never really experienced before. As she is young she is learning all the time.”

RSPCA Inspector Hayley Lawerence, who investigated the case, added: “I am so glad to hear how well Daisy is doing as she was a lovely girl who had been through so much. But all credit must go to her equine fosterer who worked so well to bring Daisy on over a year and made her ready for rehoming.”

