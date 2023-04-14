HS2 hits eventing, the fairness of para classification and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The loss of a long-standing event to HS2

The organisers of British Eventing fixture Stafford Horse Trials have announced that this summer’s event will be the last at Park Farm, as plans for HS2 push forward. The horse trials has been on the BE calendar for 18 years and runs classes up to BE100plus level. “Despite the delay announced in the construction of HS2, the acquisition of land is still taking place due to time limits on royal assent and to commence environmental mitigation,” said the organisers, who added that the news did not come as a shock as they had been anticipating it for a few years, but they had hoped the HS2 delays might have meant the event could continue for longer.

Read what the organisers had to say

2. Para classification

Three-time Paralympian Natasha Baker has discussed the classification system in her H&H column, out in this week’s magazine. Natasha said that since London 2012, riders are being classified under a different process, while many who have been in the sport a long time are not being re-classified. “There is now a completely new panel of classifiers – of FEI-approved health professionals – and the process has changed,” Natasha said. “When I was classified, riding wasn’t taken into account; just various tests on a bed for strength and coordination. Now, they watch you ride, which is a significant change. How can this be fair?”

Read Natasha’s column in full

3. A horse cut free from a gate stored in the back of a horsebox

Firefighters came to the aid of an eight-year-old mare when her legs became tangled in a gate in the back of a horsebox during transit on Sunday night (9 April). “On arrival, firefighters found a horse trapped in a horsebox and rescued her using cutting gear and tools,” said a spokesman for Avon Fire & Rescue. “Crews remained at the scene in case the vet and owner required further assistance, and helped to move the horsebox to a safe location.”

Read the full story

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.