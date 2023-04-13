Locks alone not enough to protect horse trailers from thieves, riders warned





Newly released statistics from an insurance firm suggest that “locks alone do not offer comprehensive security” when it comes to horse trailer theft.

Ecclesiastical, the insurer behind SEIB Insurance Brokers’ horse trailer policies, has provided statistics on claims made over the last year in the interests of “offering suggestions to help prevent future trailer theft”.

Data from horse trailer claims made by SEIB clients shows that 95% of stolen horse trailers were taken from a location away from the clients’ home addresses. A total of 20% only had a hitch lock, 63% had a hitch lock and a wheel clamp, 11 % had just a wheel clamp and 6% had unknown security. A statement from the firms said the statistics suggest “that locks alone do not offer comprehensive security”.

“We’re sharing these statistics to give our customers the best possible chance to avoid a horse trailer theft,” said SEIB schemes technician Kathryn Purcell.

A spokesman for Ecclesiastical said the rise appears to be in thefts by groups who come fully prepared to cut and remove wheel clamps and hitch locks, and “most appear to be at night when there is nobody around”.

“We hope that by releasing these figures it may help prevent trailer thefts going forwards,” said Adam Watts, of Ecclesiastical. “From this information we can see that locks alone do not deter thieves. However, trailer locks used in conjunction with other measures, including keeping trailers in a secure yard and using tagging and tracking technology are proving valuable to our customers.”

One trailer in the Ecclesiastical claims statistics had a tracking device fitted. After being stolen, it was later recovered.

The insurance firms have reminded trailer owners that it is important any security tags they use are registered with an official database.

Mike Bullman, of Safe Security Solutions, offered more security advice.

“We would always firstly advise to hide trailers; ideally they should be kept in a barn,” he said.

“If this isn’t possible a trailer should at least be kept out of the way. As trailers are by nature easily moveable, blocking them in is effective – and making sure wheel and hitch locks are on. It is all about slowing the thieves down.

“Pre-warnings and pre-alerts are invaluable in preventing theft by scaring intruders away from yards, either through the activation of a security light or alarm. The sooner an intruder is detected the better – if the yard has a long driveway, it is always better to be alerted when the intruder is at the entrance at point A. It can be too late by the time they’ve made it into the yard, to points B or C, when the chances of damage to property or theft are increased.”

The Ecclesiastical spokesman added: “I’ve seen a number of the claimants tell the loss adjuster that they have posted on social media sites in order to raise awareness of their own particular theft.

“This can only help to try to recover the trailer so we would encourage this.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.