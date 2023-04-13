



Five-star event rider Georgie Goss (née Spence) and her husband Toby have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple’s son, Archie Michael Goss, was born on 5 April.

“We are absolutely loving the first week of being parents,” Georgie told H&H. “Toby and I are just getting into a bit of a routine with him.

“We’ve been down to the yard a couple of times and it’s been really exciting to see the horses.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Laura Collett do a few events on them, and I’m also looking forward to getting back riding and getting going with my plans for the remainder of the season.”

Georgie has more than 20 five-star starts in her career so far and won multiple youth medals for Britain.

She has completed Badminton Horse Trials on eight occasions, with four different horses, and has had 10 starts at Burghley Horse Trials – her best result at five-star was 12th there with Wii Limbo in 2015. Georgie has won at four-star, ridden on British Nations Cup teams and finished fourth at the Olympic test event in Tokyo in 2019 on Halltown Harley.

On St Patrick’s Day, she announced that she has switched nationality and will ride for Ireland when she returns to competition later this year.

