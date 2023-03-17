British under-21 medal winner to change nationality: ‘I’m excited for the opportunity’





Georgie Goss (née Spence) will make a nationality change to ride for Ireland when she returns to competing this summer after the birth of her first child.

She said: “I’m excited to announce the change to Irish nationality from the 2023 season. I have dual citizenship due to my paternal grandfather and it is something we have been discussing for a few years.

“Announcing it on St Patrick’s Day felt right and I’m very much looking forward to riding alongside an Irish team whose strength and depth are improving all the time. I hope that I can add to their strength over the coming years, with some exciting horses for the 2023 season and beyond.

“Together with my owners, who’ve been very supportive of the move, I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the Irish federation and work with them towards Nations Cup and championship teams.”

The 34-year-old rider married Toby Goss on 23 July in their local church in Wiltshire last year and her baby is due in just a few weeks time.

Georgie Goss makes this nationality change following a successful career in the British system.

She won junior team silver in 2006 at Necarne, Ireland, on Song For Gull and young rider team gold in 2007 at Blair Castle in Scotland (Cottage Craft Spirals) and 2008 at Kreuth, Germany (Skylight).

She has been placed at five-star level, won at four-star, ridden on British Nations Cup teams and finished fourth at the Olympic test event in Tokyo in 2019 on Halltown Harley.

You might also be interested in:

Five-star rider gets married – and her two ‘best boys’ join in for the photos ‘We have some exciting news’: five-star rider pregnant with first child Georgie Spence recalls her first Badminton: ‘I was young and naive and thought, What have I got to lose? It’s free entry’ Georgie Spence recalls her experiences in the build-up to her first Badminton and how ‘that naive streak of lean back Eventing boss steps down after two years of ‘vision and sheer hard work’ Treat your mum to a Horse & Hound magazine subscription with MUM10

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.